WHITLEY COUNTY — Government officials in Whitley County anticipate to receive over a million dollars in coronavirus relief and are looking ahead on ways to recognize frontline workers during the pandemic.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court, Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White Jr. explained that through CARES Act funding the Commonwealth received $1.8 billion and Whitley County is scheduled to receive just over $1.2 million to help with coronavirus relief.
“The governor set aside $300 million to go back to city and county governments,” said White.
The court unanimously approved the resolution pertaining to the coronavirus relief fund application.
“Some of the biggest things, we’ve yet to see as far as cost from the coronavirus,” noted White. “This fourth quarter of the fiscal year is where most of the business closures have been. Hospitals had limits on elected procedures and had staff laid off. You had factories shut down. We’re really concerned about this quarter's occupational tax.”
If the $1.2 million does in fact come to Whitley County, White said it will really help float the county through the downturn.
If the coronavirus funding does come back to the county, it will be used to help cover expenses. If this happens, other funds could be freed up to create a program where front line workers and others who have worked continuously through the pandemic receive a sort of hazard pay or bonus for their work. White Jr. said it would be called an Employee Recognition Award Program.
“There’s a lot of really compelling stories of county employees who deserve a little something extra,” said White.
He mentioned first responders, road crews, clerks and jail employees as just some of those working day in and day out often in hazardous condition concerning the coronavirus.
“They’re before the hospital,” White said of the Whitley County EMS employees. “They’re the ones putting the masks on and walking in the front doors knowing people have flu like symptoms even back in March when we had no concept how scary this disease was.”
According to White, the way the literature reads from Washington, some of the money that the county will receive may be able to be used for bonuses, hazard pay or other forms of incentives to employees who were exposed or working up front during the pandemic. He’s been in communication with auditors and attorneys seeking advice to make sure this is the case as he was under the impression bonuses were always forbidden for county employees.
“The exception does seem to apply to particular situations where you have state/county declarations of emergencies,” said White.
There are some eligibility requirements for these funds. This is a unique program, according to White, and one he looks forward to using moving forward.
Whitley Country Director of Projects Amber Owens, Whitley County Treasurer Jeff Gray and White have been working on the program. Magistrate Scotty Harrison noted that the employees were deserving of the funds.
The court approved a resolution to create the program, adding a new section to the administrative code.
In other county business:
— The court approved the second reading of an ordinance pertaining to the annual budget. White said a lot of work has went into the budget and hopes it does a good job of representing the priorities of the county.
— The court appointed Linda Carter to another term on the Whitley County Public Library Board.
— The court approved disbursement schedules for the airport board, coroner and sheriff. These were all similar to last year.
