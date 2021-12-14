WHITLEY COUNTY—With just over three weeks left to file to run for election in the 2022 May Primary Election, several more candidates have tossed their hats in the ring.
In November, the Times-Tribune reported that the race between Whitley County Sheriff and Whitley County Jailer were both heating up with several adding their names to the list of candidate filings. Several other races for the primary election seem to be heating up now, as well.
The race for Whitley County Jailer currently has five in the running.
The Times-Tribune reported that Matt Leach and Brandon Duane White had both filed their intent to run for jailer back in November but three more have added their names in the race since then, including Andrew J. Fuson, Sandra Hoke and Jeff Hurst.
One name noticeably absent from the list was that of current Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson had filed to run for re-election earlier this month. Lawson recently dropped out of the race for jailer, leaving a five-way race for Whitley County Jailer in the upcoming primary election.
Tim Baker, Willard Scott Bunch and Benny Joe (BJ) Leach had all filed to run for Whitley County Sheriff not long after the candidate filings opened in November. Since then, Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant and current Corbin School Resource Officer William “Bill” Elliotte has added his name to the list.
Justin Daniel Oaks and Jordan Davis have both filed to run in the Third District Constable race. The position is currently held by Tim Thorton who has so far not filed to run for re-election.
The Fourth District Constable race is heating up with two names added to the candidate filings since the Times-Tribune’s last report in November. While Andy Moses will be seeking re-election, he will be running against Carl Allen Wade and Malachi Hersey who have since added their names to the list.
Whitely County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. has filed to run for re-election with Dorman Patrick, Jr. filing to run against White.
First District Constable Lonnie Lee Foley and Second District Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling Sr. are both seeking re-election for the 2022 election year with no opposition at this time. Whitley County Clerk Caroyln Willis filed for re-election, as well.
First District Magistrate Scotty Harrison, Second District Magistrate Mondo Cima, Third District Magistrate Michael Jarboe and Fourth District Magistrate Raleigh Meadors have all filed for re-election. The fourth district magistrate incumbent has some competition, as Paul Buchanan and Eugene Smith have also filed to run for the position.
Others who have filed for re-election with no opposition in their respective races so far include Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison and Whitley County Attorney Bob Hammons. Williamsburg City Council members Patricia (Patty) Faulkner, Loren Connell, Richard Foley, Mary Ann Stanfill, Erica Broome Harris and Laurel Jeffries West have also all filed for re-election.
Candidate filings for public office opened on November 3 and candidates will have until January 7, 2022 to file to run for election.
