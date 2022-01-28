WHITLEY COUNTY — On Thursday, members of both the Whitley County Industrial Authority and Whitley County Fiscal Court presented a $250,000 check to Firestone as part of an incentive package meant for the automotive air springs manufacturing plant’s upcoming $50 million expansion to its Williamsburg facility.
When announcing the project, Firestone said the new 68,000-square-foot expansion of the 375,000-square-foot facility was being spurred by growing customer demand and new business, including an increased focus on electric vehicle parts. The project expected to create 250 new full-time jobs in the area, as well.
Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Nashville, Firestone Industrial Products is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc. and manufactures air springs and related products for commercial trucks and trailers, passenger vehicles including sport-utility vehicles and minivans, light trucks, motor homes, buses, agricultural equipment, rail and industrial applications. Firestone opened its Whitley County operation in 1989, currently employs more than 500 people and produces approximately 4 million parts annually.
“The long-term success of this facility can be attributed in part to the strong partnership between Bridgestone and the Whitley County community and its leadership,” noted Firestone Plant Manager Wendy Goff, who was present during Tuesday’s meeting and accepted the check. “Firestone thanks Whitley County for the support and I look forward to continuing the long standing relationship,” she added.
Rich Prewitt, who serves as chairman of the Whitley County Industrial Authority, said the board was put in a position to contribute to Firestone’s expansion thanks to the work of fellow board members Jeff Gray, Bruce Carpenter and Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. Other members of authority’s board consist of Mike Sharpe, Princess Bowman, Brent Halcomb and Jayma Moore.
“We can’t say enough about Firestone and what they mean to our community,” Prewitt said. “We hope this [project] will bring a tremendous amount of prosperity to our county with further job-growth potential, future contracts and everything that goes with expansion.”
The latest iteration of the industrial authority was approved and created by members of the fiscal court in November 2018 as a way to bring previously unavailable money to Whitley County. The board was designated as the recipient of funds from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TAV), an agency that provides electricity within parts of seven southeastern states, including southern Kentucky.
The funds are paid to the state by the TVA as owners of the electric grid in lieu of paying taxes, which have, historically, been put into Kentucky's general fund. With an industrial authority now in place, that money will now be able to be phased back to the county since there are portions serviced by TVA. The monies cannot be used for salaries or expenses, instead having to be designated for economic development.
“When we got this money in our account, I think at the time, we thought that if we would let it build up for a couple of years that we could actually do something very impactful in our community,” Prewitt said, noting the board had decided to pass on funding smaller projects in the past to save up for a more impactful contribution.
One smaller project the authority did help with was assisting the city with the instillation of a parking-lot next to PT Pros in downtown Williamsburg. Back in October, Judge White and members of the Industrial Board presented a check for $86,877 to the City of Williamsburg to assist with constructing the parking lot now located at the corner of Sycamore and 3rd Street.
“Glad to see this money that used to be kept in Frankfort in the state coffers going to help do things in southern Kentucky and in Whitey County,” Judge White said Tuesday. “It’s exciting.”
Work on the expansion project is expected to be completed by December 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.