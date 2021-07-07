At the June 17 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, the Whitley County Conservation District awarded four supervisors certificates for their years of service. From the left, Jackie R. Smith – 15 years; Anne Evans Bays – 5 years; Charles Ohler – 25 years; and Chairman Lee Edd Sears presented the awards. Not pictured is Joann Siler – 20 years of service. For more information about the organization, visit their website at whitleyconservation.com.
Whitley Co. Conservation District honors supervisors
