Whitley Co. Conservation District honors supervisors

At the June 17 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, the Whitley County Conservation District awarded four supervisors certificates for their years of service. From the left, Jackie R. Smith – 15 years; Anne Evans Bays – 5 years; Charles Ohler – 25 years; and Chairman Lee Edd Sears presented the awards. Not pictured is Joann Siler – 20 years of service. For more information about the organization, visit their website at whitleyconservation.com.

