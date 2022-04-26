WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Board of Education recognized several achievements by students and staff in the district during a special-called meeting on Thursday.
“Each month we like to do presentations to recognize the achievements of our students and we have several on the agenda for tonight,” said Superintendent John Siler. “We want to welcome and thank all the parents and students who are here for the presentations tonight.”
The board began by recognizing the Whitley County High School JROTC Cadets who recently hosted and competed in the JROTC Raider Competition.
Colonel Steve Sears said that this was the second consecutive year for the WCHS JROTC Cadets to lead in the championships in all categories, which includes academics, drill team and physical activities. He noted that the female tug of war team at the school has remained undefeated in the past two seasons, going 40-0 in all competitions.
For the second time in program history, Sears said that all 10 cadets who participated in this year’s Mountain Raiders competition passed and went on to earn the designation of Mountain Raider.
The board also recognized the Whitley County Middle School Academic Team for their achievements this year, including placing first at the district championships and third overall in the regional competition.
“I just want to start by saying how proud I am of this team,” said Coach Sarah Veach. “They did face a few challenges this year but they were able to overcome all of them and have a really, really great season. In the regular season, they went 5-1, losing only one quick recall match.”
Veach said several students were also able to go on and compete at the state level.
“Again, I’d like to say how proud I am of them,” she said. “It really has been an honor to be their coach this year and I can’t wait to see my seventh grade team move up and be eighth graders next year.”
On Thursday, the Whitley County Board of Education recognized students on this year’s WCMS Odyssey of the Mind team, as they placed third in their division at the state competition and will be moving on to compete in the World Finals at Iowa State University next month.
Their coaches, Angie Wilson and Ruth Osborne, expressed their excitement over their team’s success this year.
Sam Hudson, a senior at Whitley County High School, was honored for his academic achievements this year, as he was named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist.
WCHS Principal Julie Osborne explained that to qualify, Hudson had scored in the top one percent nationally on the PSATs.
“Then that wasn’t good enough, so of that one percent, he was in the top third nationally, so that made him into a finalist,” she said. “At that point, I was asked to write a letter of recommendation for Sam and again, it was not a difficult task, there was a lot to say about Sam and what he’s been able to do. And then, once that occurred, a committee nationally reviewed his academic record, the list of courses that he took which included AP and an extensive list of dual credit classes, those were vetted and then it was checked to make sure that he had achieved at the highest possible level. So, once all that was vetted and checked out, we received notification about a month ago that Sam was in fact recognized nationally as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist.
“We are quite pleased,” she added. “This is quite a tremendous academic accomplishment.”
The board also recognized this month’s Above and Beyond award recipient, Jennifer Croley, a teacher at Whitley East Elementary, who was recommended by the principal, Mike Partin.
“I get to go through the schools, do some walk-throughs and spend some time with the teachers and every time I go to Whitley East, there’s one thing I can guarantee or count on and it’s that Mrs. Croley is engaged with students,” said Siler. “It is a very active classroom. You can tell there are a lot of procedures in place, the kids know what to do. It’s kind of like watching the JROTC kids—her classroom just flows. And all good and great teachers should do that.”
During Thursday’s meeting, board members also heard from Bryan Ramirez with RossTarrant Architects to give an update on all the projects taking place throughout the district, including the district’s Career and Technical Education building which Ramirez noted is currently at approximately 29 percent completion with an estimated November 15 completion date.
He also updated board members on the Whitley North Elementary HVAC upgrades which are currently 11 percent complete and expected to be completed by August 11, the Oak Grove Elementary cafeteria addition which is expected to be complete by December 8 and the WCHS PE addition and renovation project which he said was still in the design phase.
