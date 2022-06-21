Whitley BOE recognizes retiring staff

WHITLEY COUNTY — Twenty-eight retiring teachers and other school district employees were recognized for their service and dedication to the Whitley County School district on Thursday.
“We’re really excited to celebrate the retirement of several of our employees. Today as I was going through this list that our HR director gave us, there’s 390 years of experience working for our district in this room,” said Superintendent John Siler.
Each retiree in attendance was called to the front of the room, where Siler recounted some stories of their teaching and other work at the schools. Afterward, they were presented with a rocking camping chair to enjoy their retirement. Several of the teachers looked forward to having time to spend with their grandchildren.
The list of retirees from the Whitley County schools were Connie Rickett-Reeves, David Sweet, Lisa Sweet, Shena Rose, Eva Partin, Al Ysidro, Sean Pigman, Michelle Pigman, Lisa Bowman, Michele Shelley, Vickie Walden, Helen Fuson, Tonya Frazier, Melissa Chumbly, Bob Shelton, Brenda Dixon, Joann Brummett, Brian Logan, Lucinda Daniels, Jackie Marlow, Fay Canada, Rosalee Hinkle, Teresa McFarland, Suzette Jones, Carl Paul, Robin Marlowe, and Barb Hauser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.