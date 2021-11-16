WHITLEY COUNTY - Times-Tribune Best of the Best School Teacher Lee Ann Kersey was recognized by the Whitley County School Board during its monthly meeting Thursday evening.
“She is very deserving of this. She does a wonderful job,” Superintendent John Siler said, presenting a framed certificate to Kersey, a fifth-grade teacher at Whitley County Intermediate School
“Not only do her peers appreciate her, but this was also many of her parents,” he added on those on who voted for Kersey in this year’s Best of the Best competition, in which she was named Best Teacher by Times-Tribune readers and subscribers.
Siler said he had heard of parents going to the intermediate school’s principal, Susan Brashear, and complimenting Kersey on what great experiences their children were having in her classroom.
“I’m sure Ms. Brashear will share this, she really pushes her kids so hard,” Siler said on Kersey. “She challenges them. She has high expectations, she spends hours upon hours planning lessons,” he added, also noting Kersey served as a team leader at the school.
“She is very deserving of this,” he said again. “We appreciate all the work that you’re doing leading in fifth-grade and working with our students at Whitley Central,” he said to Kersey.
Siler and the board also took the time to recognize this month’s Above and Beyond recipient, Larry Widener. Every month, the board takes time recognize a school district employee who goes “above and beyond” the typical duties of their job title, Siler explained. This month’s recipient, Widener, serves a custodian at Whitley North Elementary and has been with the school district for as long as Siler can remember, he said.
“Larry goes above and beyond in so many ways,” Siler said, recalling how it wasn’t uncommon for one to see Widener helping students in and out of their vehicles in the morning, or for him to help load students onto buses in the evenings. And when it’s raining out, Siler said Widener could be seen doing the same, with an umbrella in hand, trying to keep students dry as he helped.
Siler said a couple of weeks ago some of the school’s cafeteria staff had to call-in from work due to illness. He said Widener jumped in and immediately assisting where he could.
“It would be so easy for a person to say, ‘Man, the kitchen staff sure is struggling today,’ but he doesn’t do that,” Siler said of Widener. “He jumps right in and helps and goes above and beyond.”
Because of his willingness to help in whatever way he can, Siler said Whitley North Principal Larry Brown had leaned on Widener for a lot of different things throughout the years.
“We appreciate you,” Siler said presenting Widener a plaque. “I know Mr. Brown does,” he added. “And we want to thank you, Larry, for all the things that you do for the kids at Whitley North.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.