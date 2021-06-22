Whitley Area Retired Teachers meet for the first time after COVID shut-down  

WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley Area Retired Teachers Association (WARTA) met on Thursday, June 17 at the Whitley County Extension Office. This was the first meeting that has been held since the pandemic and those present were excited to be able to meet and fellowship together once again.
In the meeting several items were discusses including current issues with retiree medical coverage and medical services that are available for retirees.
Discussion was also held concerning new legislation that has just passed that will affect future teachers hired after January 1, 2022. The group said it is vital that they stay informed regarding legislation that affects their pension and medical coverage. "Seems like every time the Legislature is in session they want to start cutting or modifying benefits. An example has been the continued attempts to cut our 1.5 % Annual Cost of Living Allowance (COLA)," a press release about the meeting said.
Members also heard an update about their community service projects for the year. Because of COVID, schools were not in session for much of the year and no food was collected for the Feed KY Food Drive. Members continued to contribute generously, however, and it was decided to contribute $1,000 to the Family Resource Centers at Central Intermediate and East Elementary in Whitley County, Corbin Independent and Williamsburg Independent School Districts. Another $1,000 gift was shared between the backpack programs at Corbin (serving Whitley County, Corbin, and Knox County schools) and Williamsburg Independent Schools. One additional $500 contribution was made to the Independence House, a drug rehabilitation center for women in Corbin.
WARTA members will continue to collect school supplies that will be shared with Family Resource Centers in the elementary schools in the area for the upcoming year, this time going to Pleasant View, Boston, North, and Oak Grove Elementary schools. Members may participate by purchasing and donating supplies or by sending a monetary contribution.
The next WARTA meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 21 at the Whitley County Extension Office. All WARTA members are encouraged to attend as the group kicks off the new year.
If you are a retired teacher and not a member of WARTA, you are encouraged and invited to join. For more information you may contact Ronnie Partin at 606-304-2578.
