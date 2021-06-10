CORBIN - Mullets, flared jeans, and scrunchies are just a few of the older trends to regain popularity recently. Listening and collecting vinyl records can also be added to that list with events like the upcoming Record Store Day seeing a rise in both popularity and participation throughout the years.
Local vinyl lovers and collectors are in luck because Corbin’s very own White Rabbit Records has been chosen to participate in this year’s event scheduled to take place on June 12. White Rabbit was chosen to take part in the July 17 date, as well.
“Not every store gets chosen,” explained Zach Hensley who co-owns the record shop with his wife, Terianne. “There are a lot of record stores around the country that have tried, but they just haven’t gotten approved,” he added. “It’s an honor.”
First held in 2008, Record Store Day began as a way to celebrate and help out locally owned record stores throughout the country. The event has grown so large, Record Store Day now sees participants in every continent outside of Antartica. The event draws in crowds by offering Record Store Day exclusive, limited edition records crossing musical genres and artists.
“These pressings and exclusives are only made one time, and they’re never made again,” said Hensley. “There are some that are limited to like 100 [copies], some to like 10,000, but those are distributed across the country.”
Hensley said each record store participating in Record Store Day has to apply for the limited supply of Record Store Day records.
“You might get allocated all of them, but you might not,” he said, adding that the limited number of records released help make the special pressings rare. “They sometimes pop up a little more expensive on the secondary market,” he added.
Rules and regulations on record shops participating in Record Store Day are strict, says Hensley. As a result, he says he can’t divulge any information on the records being sent to White Rabbit for the occasion, but did say that about $7,000 had been spent on inventory for this Saturday’s event.
“You’re not allowed to hold anything for anybody,” Hensley said on Record Store Day rules. “You’re definitely not allowed to sell any before the day. I’m not allowed to sell any of it for more than 20 percent above MSRP [manufacturer suggested retail price].”
Being chosen as a Record Store Day participant is a special occasion for any record store, but that distinction is even more special to Hensley and his business, as White Rabbit just opened its doors on September 1 of last year.
Hensley also runs a recording studio out of the back of White Rabbit and says six bands use that space to rehearse and record. White Rabbit has also recently been approved to sell Ernie Ball, D’Addario, and Elixir musical equipment.
“It’s been great,” Hensley said on business since opening his store. “It’s been better than we thought it would be. We’ve had a really good reaction from the local community, surrounding areas, and online. It’s been pretty cool.”
Hensley said he’s been a fan of playing and listening to his music for most of his life. He’s been booking local shows and concerts since he was 16. He said he, like many other fans of music, prefer collecting and listening to music on vinyl.
“It’s the physical format that still sells, CDs really don’t anymore,” he said. “It’s just the quality in sound. They’ve always been something that have kept value over time. They’re just all around fun to collect.”
Located at 202 S. Main Street in Corbin, White Rabbit will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and will stay open until around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m., says Hensley. Everything will be sold on a first come, first serve basis, and only eight customers will be allowed inside the store at a single time. White Rabbit will also host two Kentucky bands, Stormtoker and Hawkbill, beginning at 8 p.m. in the back of the store on Record Store Day.
