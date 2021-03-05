White Flag Ministry receives donation from local artist

The White Flag Ministry received a donation of $2,520 from local artist and businessman Bryan Hinkle with EightOHSeven Art Studio recently. EightOHseven Art Studio was contacted by Sandi Curd, a member of First Baptist Church, about creating and selling a specially designed T-shirt for the White Flag Ministry, with a mission of supplying warm rooms on cold nights for people and families in need. She supplied some inspirational sayings, which inspired a sketch of an angel‘s wing. From the sketch, and help of Hinkle's wife Jessica, it was turned into a limited edition design, which was then created and printed by the artist, Hinkle. The proceeds helped provide more than the goal of 50 warm nights for those in need. | Photo contributed

