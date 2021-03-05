The White Flag Ministry received a donation of $2,520 from local artist and businessman Bryan Hinkle with EightOHSeven Art Studio recently. EightOHseven Art Studio was contacted by Sandi Curd, a member of First Baptist Church, about creating and selling a specially designed T-shirt for the White Flag Ministry, with a mission of supplying warm rooms on cold nights for people and families in need. She supplied some inspirational sayings, which inspired a sketch of an angel‘s wing. From the sketch, and help of Hinkle's wife Jessica, it was turned into a limited edition design, which was then created and printed by the artist, Hinkle. The proceeds helped provide more than the goal of 50 warm nights for those in need. | Photo contributed
White Flag Ministry receives donation from local artist
Scottie Brewer, 42, husband of Troy Anthony Henry Brewer, died Feb., 25, 2021. Born Mar. 26, 1978, son of Lonnie and Donna Brewer, Corbin. He was Regional Manager for Goodwill Industries. Other survivors: daughter, Tayler Paige Henry; brothers, David (Samantha) Brewer and Steven (Heather) Br…
