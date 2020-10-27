CORBIN - The White Flag Ministry in Corbin seems to be as much a part of the community as long standing staples that have been around for years. And gearing up for another winter season organizers are again dedicated and hopeful for the promise of another time to serve and be served.
Last season the ministry was able to provide 1,500 rooms for over 350 people (including 70 children). Paul Sims with First Baptist Church said because of the dedication of community volunteers and groups like the Elks Lodge, the ministry served at least 3,600 meals.
The White Flag Ministry was born out of the hearts of First Baptist Church Corbin members who felt more could be done in helping the homeless of our community, said First Baptist Church pastor, the Rev. Alex Lockridge.
“We knew the need was present and that we had enough resources available to try to help,” said Lockridge. “Within a short time, the need grew beyond our resources, and we became dependent on the community around us. Not surprising to anyone who lives here, our community was up to the challenge.”
After three seasons of ministry, the White Flag Ministry has evolved from a First Baptist ministry to a Tri-County ministry.
“Partnerships with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and individuals are absolutely necessary for this ministry to help those who suffer from homelessness, heat inadequacies, and hunger. All who give of their resources, their time, and their money sustain this important ministry. We are thankful for this supportive community, and we are always looking to bring in more partners.”
In an effort to keep volunteers and participants safe from COVID-19, new protocols have been put in place for the ministry.
“Whereas in the past we served meals in the White Flag building, this season all meals will be served in to-go boxes,” said Sims. “On White Flag nights (when we are providing rooms at the hotel), the to-go boxes will be delivered to the hotel. On nights that we are not providing rooms, the to-go boxes will be distributed from the White Flag building.”
On White Flag nights registration will now take place at the hotel instead of at the building on Roy Kidd Avenue. Sims said the hotel management is allowing the ministry to use the breakfast room to register their guests.
White Flag will continue to offer weekend food bags, and Scarlette Jasper, the missionary-in-residence, will continue to provide case management to participants.
“We feel called to make sure every person has access to warm shelter and a hot meal on the coldest, harshest nights of winter,” said Lockridge. “This is how we can demonstrate God's love towards others. In order to do this, we need financial resources, volunteer hours, and food and clothing donations from our community partners.”
Paige Pennington, who has been a devoted volunteer with the White Flag, said she feels like God set her on a mission that is greater than herself.
“Helping others is the greatest gift we can receive,” she said. “Being involved with White Flag ministry gives me hope to reset people on the right track with life. I feel it’s a gift to be able to serve God within this ministry, it holds a special place in my heart. Our patrons are people just like you and I and they deserve a helping hand during hard times.”
Since being at the ministry the thing that has surprised Pennington the most is how the community will come together despite their differences to be good servants.
“It’s crazy to see the good work done amongst different varieties of people,” she said. “Corbin becomes a community when we work together. It blows my mind to see so many people willing to serve.”
Pennington said absolutely and undoubtedly people are being impacted by the ministry.
“The White Flag ministry has sheltered and fed hundreds of people throughout each season,” she noted. “We mostly want to be a refuge for those who need a helping hand. There are people who come through our doors who get help in more than one way...Some of our patrons find adequate housing, jobs, support systems, and have a better quality of life due to the help of this ministry.”
Pennington said the White Flag needs you and if you feel like you should be somewhere being the arms and legs of God, come.
“We will plug you in,” Pennington added. “Everyone who walks in the door plays a vital role in service to the White Flag ministry. There is a spot for you within this ministry, I promise you. You can: give your time, talent, investment, your leadership skills, your bus driving abilities, your sincerest testimony, your cooking abilities, your all star cleaning abilities, you may be phenomenal at talking to strangers, or you may just be someone looking for volunteer work, no worries, we’ve got a place for you.”
Last Winter Flag season, the ministry expenses exceeded $90,000. Adjusting for COVID, the group believes they will need to raise over $100,000 for this ministry to achieve its intended purpose. The best way to donate is to visit www.corbinfbc.org/whiteflag or send a check to First Baptist Church, 401 N. Laurel Ave, Corbin, KY 40701, with a memo marked for "White Flag."
They also need new and current volunteers to reach out and get signed up to provide meals by contacting through the White Flag Ministry Facebook group page.
