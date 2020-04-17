LEXINGTON, Ky. – During these unprecedented times, Whitaker Bank is helping to support and assist customers and communities. Whitaker Bank maintains the highest levels of financial stability, and the bank is putting that to work to serve the needs of both individuals and businesses during this crisis.
Whitaker Bank has been working with state and federal officials to deliver support to small businesses in the Commonwealth. Businesses that are struggling are encouraged to apply for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Whitaker Bank will provide this special SBA loan program to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Whitaker Bank is not only supporting small businesses, they want to help to ensure Kentuckians remain employed. To learn more, business owners may call 800-650-6717 to speak with a Whitaker Bank SBA Registered Lender.
Whitaker Bank continues to offer drive-thru banking and other services by appointment. Whitaker Bank encourages customers to take advantage of its 24 hour, safe and convenient, electronic banking products. You can deposit a check with Mobile Deposit, view statements with eStatements, or get account information by text. With Whitaker Electronic Banking (WeB) and/or Mobile Banking, you can view your accounts and balances, transfer money, make loan payments, or even pay your bills. For more information, visit us online at whitakerbank.com or call us at 800-650-6717.
