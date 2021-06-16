While Ky. restrictions lessen, Tri-County vaccinations are behind state average

Friday marked the last daily COVID-19 update from Governor Andy Beshear, the end of the statewide mask mandate in most settings, and the end on capacity limits for Kentucky’s restaurants, bars and other pubic venues.
“Today, we are lifting the final restrictions put in place to keep our people safe during this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear Friday. “COVID-19 remains deadly. Our war against it is not yet won. But after more than 15 months of struggle and sacrifice, we can also say this: While COVID-19 remains a threat, we are no longer in crisis.”
Beshear cited the number of Kentuckians getting vaccinated as to why he was lifting the mask mandate and restrictions in most settings. As of Friday, more than two million (around 48 percent) of Kentuckians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. When taking a closer look at the Tri-County area, the rates of folks getting vaccinated lag behind the state average.
According to data from the CDC, as of Monday morning, around 24 percent of Knox Countians have been fully vaccinated, while the state says 26 percent of Knox Countians have received at least one dose. The CDC says 26 percent of Laurel Countians have been fully vaccinated, 29 percent have received one dose. Whitley County leads all three counties with 30 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, and 31 percent receiving at least one dose.
“There’s never been a vaccine effort like this before. We’ve seen incredible efforts by all sorts of community partners and many efforts that continue,” said Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein. “I am pleased that within the Tri-County area, Whitley County is doing well for vaccination rates,” she later added.
With the Governor’s recent action, Rein says she worries there is still a risk Kentucky may experience an increase in cases, although she admits that risk is lower than it was eight months ago due to around a third of her county being vaccinated. Even with that portion of the population being vaccinated, Rein cited CDC data that says nearly 23 percent of Whitley Countians still have some hesitancy in getting a COVID-19 vaccine. She says a decrease in the number of cases could be a reason why. On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced the state’s incident rate was just 2.05 percent.
“I think young people might not believe their risk is that concerning and are confident that their older loved ones are vaccinated, and that’s enough,” said Rein, also noting the area has seen an increase in severe illness and hospitalizations amongst younger people.
“Also, the longer a large portion of the population is not vaccinated, it leaves the door open to one of those variants to overwhelm the vaccines potentially,” she added. “The best protection for everyone, and to avoid backsliding in our progress, we need as many people vaccinated as are able as quickly as possible.”
In effort to do so, Rein said health professionals continue to provide information, and encourage healthcare providers and community leaders to share information about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.
“Still, we know some people are not interested in vaccination no matter what we say or do,” said Rein. “The CDC estimates that is about 11 percent of Whitley County residents. We hope that they will change their minds, but we recognize they are out there.”
Rein says that once supply met the initial demand for vaccines, she and other health care officials shifted their focus to those hesitant or more apathetic about getting vaccinated. She says efforts are made to reach those folks where they are, whether that’s at work, the farmers market, or other community locations. They are also working to reach those interested in getting vaccinated, but face barriers like a lack of transportation or lack of internet connection.
Rein said COVID-19 vaccines went through the same steps in being created as other vaccines in the past. She says they were just created quicker as a result of the previous administration cutting red tape and providing funding to make sure scientist were dedicated to the task and that paperwork didn’t get in the way.
“As a result, the vaccines developed are safe and effective,” Rein reassured. “Millions have received the vaccines, and they are working. Temporary side effects are expected and show your body is building the needed protections. Talk to your healthcare provider about any questions you might have.”
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccine finder.org, or call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
