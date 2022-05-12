TRI-COUNTY—Election Day is going to look a little different when voters hit the polls on Tuesday for the primary.
The passage of House Bill 574 brought on some changes to the voting process and voters in the Tri-County will be seeing those changes when they hit the polls for the May 17 Primary Election.
Voters will now have the opportunity to choose where they vote on Election Day, between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Knox County, voters will have the option to choose between 12 voting centers throughout the county on Election Day, rather than voting based upon their voting precincts as was used in the past, while voters in Whitley County will have eight voting centers to choose from throughout the county to vote for on Election Day. Laurel County voters will have 15 voting centers to choose from to vote at on Election Day.
The voting centers Knox County voters have to choose from on Election Day will be: the Artemus Fire Department, Dewitt Elementary School, GR Hampton Elementary Gymnasium, KCEOC, Knox County Middle School Gymnasium, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gymnasium, Chapel Grove Fellowship Hall, Girdler Elementary School, Knox Central High School Gymnasium, Lynn Camp Middle/High School Gymnasium and Salt Gum Fellowship Hall.
In Whitley County, the voting centers that voters will have to choose from on Election Day include: Williamsburg Independent School, Whitley County High School, Pleasant View Elementary School, Whitley East Elementary School, Sanders Creek Church of God, Whitley North Elementary School, Oak Grove Elementary School and Corbin City Hall.
Laurel County voters will have the following voting centers to choose from on Election Day: Laurel County Courthouse Annex Building, North Laurel High School Gymnasium, South Laurel High School Gymnasium, Cold Hill Elementary School, Campground Elementary School, Hunter Hills Elementary School, Keavy Elementary School, Wyan Pine Grove Elementary School, Crossroads Fire Department, McWhorter Fire Department, Bush Masonic Lodge, Lily Fire Department, East Bernstadt Elementary School, Bush Elementary School and the London-Laurel Optimist Complex.
Another change that House Bill 574 brought on is that local county clerk’s offices will now be offering three days of early voting to all voters, where any voter may cast his or her vote the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day.
In Knox County, early voting will be taking place at the Knox Central High School Gymnasium and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gymnasium from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting for Whitley Countians will be taking place at the Whitley County Courthouse and Corbin City Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each of the three days, while early voting in Laurel County will take place at the Laurel County Courthouse Annex Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Anyone with questions regarding voting information may contact their local county clerk’s office: Knox County Clerk’s Office – 606-546-3568; Whitley County Clerk’s Office – 606-549-6002; and Laurel County Clerk’s Office – 606-864-5158.
