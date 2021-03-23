CORBIN - With a string of flowers and garden shears in hand Friday morning, WD Bryant in Corbin held a ribbon cutting ceremony fitting for its new Outdoor Solutions Garden Center.
A staple of the area since 1928, WD Bryant’s Williamsburg location began as a general store and eventually grew into becoming the building supply store it’s known as today. In 2000, the team at WD Bryant opened their second location in Corbin.
Then last year the pandemic happened and Lee Bryant, whose great-grandfather opened the general store in Williamsburg 93 years ago, said that caused WD Bryant to sell more outdoor products than any previous year in the history of the store.
“We sold mulch, soil, garden hoses. We made raised beds for backyard gardens and we sold all the way through those,” recalled Bryant. “We just said, we could do more than this.”
With three other local businesses recently closing their doors, Bryant and his team began laying the ground work for what would become the new outdoor garden center.
“Corbin Farm and Garden actually helped us get in business,” Bryant said on the now closed business. “They gave us their entire vendor list. Anthony Hollins was just so kind to us, and said, ‘Y'all try this. Y'all try that. Do this, do that.’”
With help in where to start, Bryant and his team then began working on the structure that would house the new garden center.
“We started in September,” Bryant said on building and assembling the center. The majority of the wide-spanning, metal galvanized, plant-holding structure came from a nursery who recently closed in Lima, Ohio. Bryant said WD Bryant actually has enough of the material left over to build a structure three-times the size of the one that opened Friday.
“I think we’re going to be surprised at how fast this department grows,” he said, noting the team the store was able to put together to lead the new center.
“We really have been so fortunate to have this staff come together,” he later added. “Kim, one of the managers here, came from Kroger. She was the florist at Kroger. So she knows plants, she knows how to assemble things to make things look good.”
Bryant also pointed to Tina, who has been with the WD Bryant for the last 25 years, and will also help manage the new outdoor center; and to Chelsea, a newer member of the team who grew up in FFA (Future Farmers of America) studying horticulture.
“It’s not throwing a group of people together who don’t know anything,” Bryant said on the team he’s been able to put together. “You can come and get a little advice from start to finish,” he added, also stating that depending on the season, the new outdoor center brings 7-10 new jobs to the area.
From start to finish, that’s when Bryant says his team will help customers with when it comes to their backyards, gardens, and more. Bryant and his team in the Outdoor Solutions Garden Center have adopted the slogan, “Where every garden gets its start.”
“That could mean a flower garden. That could mean you growing six tomato plants in your backyard,” Bryant explained. “That means the whole 20-acre garden with corn and all that stuff, we have that. That could also be a zen garden where you go and you want to landscape a really little area and have a bench out there, a fire pit,” he continued.
Bryant said the outdoor center would be open year round with new products changing with the seasons. The center will feature a healthy amount of live goods in the spring and early summer. Summer will also see water features, fountains, outdoor kitchen appliances, grills, and farming goods like fencing and gates.
In the fall, the center will focus offer mums, fodder shots, gourds, pumpkins, and fire pits. In the winter they will sell Christmas trees, wreathes, and other festive decorations.
“It’s going to be constantly changing. So if you come today, it’s going to look different next weeks, especially on the live goods,” Bryant said pointing at the stock already in-place at the outdoor center. “Some of these that you’re seeing are hardy, cool-weather plants. Then next month, or around Mother’s Day, you’re going to see all these beautiful perennials that come out, that last for the summer,” he explained. “The color is going to change really every two weeks all the way through June and July.”
The outdoor center also has carries outdoor furniture, seeds, soil, pots, and other gardening equipment one might need. WD Bryant is located at 1401 S Main St. in Corbin and is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
