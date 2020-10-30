TRI-COUNTY -- While many voters in the Tri-County have taken advantage of early voting, whether by mail-in or in-person, others are waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day next week.
The following is a list of everything included on each of the Tri-County's ballots to be voted on:
President and Vice President of the United States:
-Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican),
-Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
-Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)
-Kanye West / Michelle Tidball (Independent)
-Brock Pierce / Karla Ballard (Independent)
-Write In
United States Senator:
-Mitch McConnell (Republican)
-Amy McGrath (Democratic)
-Brad Barron (Libertarian)
-Write In
United States Representative in Congress - 5th Congressional District:
-Harold "Hal" Rogers (Republican)
-Matthew Ryan Best (Democratic)
-Write In
Tri-County's voters will also have the ability to vote yes or no on two state constitutional amendments.
The first amendment is Marsy's Law. It's said the constitutional amendment would provide crime victims and their families specific constitutional rights. Those rights include the right to be treated with fairness and due consideration for the victim's safety, dignity, and privacy; to be notified about proceedings; and to be heard at proceedings involving release, plea, or sentencing of the accused among other rights.
Marsy's Law was originally passed by Kentucky's voters in 2018. It was overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court however, as the The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed litigation against the state, writing the amendment failed to "inform the electorate of the substance of the amendment."
As a result, the Kentucky State Legislature is requiring that the ballot question and the full text of the amendment be included on 2020 ballots.
Others who oppose the amendment include the ACLU of Kentucky who argue Kentucky's law already grants victims many of the rights outlined in Marsy's Law, and that it undermines due process and the rights of the accused.
The second state constitutional amendment Kentucky voters will vote on relates to the terms of judicial offices. If passed, the amendment would see an increase of the commonwealth attorney's term from six years to eight years starting in 2030. It would also increase the office term for district judges from four years to eight years starting in 2022. The amendment would also see a change in attorney licensing requirements for district judges from two years to eight years beginning in 2022.
Races specific to each county are as listed below:
Whitley County
Whitley County Board of Education, 3rd District:
-Malorie Cooper
-Kay Schwartz
Whitley County Board of Education, 4th District:
-Brenda K. Hill
-Danny W. Terrell
Corbin City Commission (Vote for up to four):
-Allison Moore
-M. Seth Reeves
-Lisa Garrison
-Brandon Shepherd
-Trent Knuckles
-Daron Steele
-Shannon T. Hall
Williamsburg City Council (Vote for up to six):
-Richard Foley
-Erica Broome Harris
-Jane Evans Graham
-Carl Weaver
-Laurel Jeffries West
-Patty Faulkner
-Loren Connell
-Mary Ann Stanfill
Those who live in the Williamsburg Independent School District will vote for two candidates for the board of education. Only two candidates are running for those positions, and they are Kim Broome White and Allan Steely.
Those who live within the the Corbin Independent School District will also vote for three school board members, however only Stephen Mulberry, Todd Childrers, and Keith Gibson are running.
Others appearing on Whitley County ballots who are running unopposed include State Senator Robert Stivers, State Rep. Regina Petrey Huff, County Clerk Carolyn Willis, Whitley County School Board member of the 5th District J.E. Jones.
Knox County
Knox County Board of Education, 4th District:
-Bob Frederick
-William Thomas Ashburn
-Jared Mills
Others appearing on Knox County ballots who are running unopened include State Senator Robert Stivers and Tom O'Dell Smith running for State Representative of the 86th District.
Laurel County
State Senator, 21st District:
-Brandon Jackson Storm
-Walter Trebolo III
State Representative, 89th District:
-Robert Goforth (Republican)
-Mike VanWinkle (Democrate)
State Representative, 90th District:
-Derek Lewis (Republican)
-Ralph Hoskins (Democrat)
Laurel County Board of Education, 5th District:
-Joe Karr
-Charles "Bud" Stuber
East Bernstadt Board of Education (Unexpired Term):
-Tricia Stokes Mullins
-Charles E. Allen
Voters within the East Bernstadt school district can also vote for two school board members, however Mequeil Storm and Lucas Joyner are the only two candidates running.
London City Council (Vote for up to six):
-Bobby Joe Parman
-Judd Weaver
-Michael Dane Gilpin II
-Donnie Lee Philpot
-Danny Phelps
-Justin Young
-Kelly Smith Greene
-Matthew C. Johnson
-Kip Jervis
-Daniel Carmack
Others appearing on Laurel County ballots running unopposed are State Rep. of the 82nd District Regina Huff, State Rep. of the 85th District Shane Baker, State Rep. of the 86th District Tom O'Dell Smith, Laurel County Board of Education member of the 2nd District Ed Jones, and Laurel County Board of Education member of the 4th District Jeff Lewis.
