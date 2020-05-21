The times we are living in are crazy, shut downs, wearing masks, the fear of who might be infected without symptoms, or keeping up with all the new rules. People are even afraid to go to the doctor over things they normally would. “My back pain can wait until things clear up.” “My hip has been hurting, but I don’t want to risk going out.” Do these words sound familiar?
Thankfully, physical therapy clinics have been allowed to open again under strict guidelines. This allows us to treat patients while minimizing exposure and maximizing safety. Those aches and pains you are having, do not have to go untreated. I want to help you.
For those of you unfamiliar with what a physical therapist does allow me to explain. The American Physical Therapy Association describes us as: “health-care professionals who diagnose and treat individuals of all ages…who have medical problems or other health-related conditions that limit their abilities to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives.”
They go on to explain that: “PTs examine each individual and develops a plan using treatment techniques to promote the ability to move, reduce pain, restore function, and prevent disability. PTs work with individuals to prevent the loss of mobility before it occurs by developing fitness- and wellness-oriented programs for healthier and more active lifestyles.”
I want to focus on one part of their statement: “PTs examine each individual and develop a plan using treatment techniques to promote the ability to move, reduce pain, restore function, and prevent disability.” This means that when you come see me, you should get a treatment approach individualized to you. If a therapist is not addressing your specific goals and needs they are doing you a disservice.
What about promoting movement, reducing pain, restoring function, and preventing disability? This means that we try to get you back to doing what you love and/or need. This can mean playing with a child in the floor, getting around your house independently, returning to a sport, or whatever. Each persons’ goals are different which another reason each persons’ treatment is different.
Preventing disability is a big statement. How can a physical therapist help with that? Well, did you know according to the Council for Disability Awareness Musculoskeletal conditions account for over 30% of cases? What do you think a lot of physical therapist specialize in? That’s right, musculoskeletal conditions. Do not sit around in pain thinking it will get better. You risk further problems and potential complications that can lead to chronic issues. Not to mention the increased costs associated with waiting.
Do not sit around in pain thinking there are no options. While COVID-19 may have affected all of our lives in one way or another, do not let it affect your physical well-being. Physical therapy clinics are open, and following strict guidelines. Let us check out what is bothering you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.