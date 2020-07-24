A new mural popped up in Corbin over the weekend. A Welcome to Corbin mural located at 7th Street and Main Street now greets visitors coming from the south to downtown Corbin. Bryan Hinkle Design and Hinkle Printing completed the mural. Each of the letters in Corbin showcases a feature of the city including the Engineer Street bridge, the railroad, Colonel Sanders, Cumberland Falls, the Corbin water tower and Laurel Lake. | Photo by Erin Cox
Welcoming in a new mural
