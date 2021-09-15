Weiland, Moss take grand champion of vegetable show, canning contest

Old Fashion Trading Days Vegetable Show Winners
Bell Peppers - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Onions - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Eggplant - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Pumpkin-Best - Jasper Morris - 1st
Gourd - Jasper Morris - 1st
Pumpkin-Biggest - Gus Thomas - 1st
Green Beans - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Jim Moss - 2nd
Squash-Winter - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Michelle Morris - 2nd
Jasper Morris - 3rd
Banana Peppers - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Tomato-Cherry/Small - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Cayenne Peppers - Michelle Morris - 1st
Alice Fae Weiland - 2nd
Tomatoes-Slicers/Hybrids - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Jim Moss - 2nd
Jalapeno Peppers - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Gourd Basket - Jasper Morris - 1st
Alice Fae Weiland - 2nd
Potatoes - Brandy Moses - 1st
Vegetable Basket - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Okra - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st
Jim Moss - 2nd
Grand Champion - Alice Fae Weiland - Onions
2021 Old Fashioned Trading Days Canning Contest Winners
Fruits: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Fruits-Misc: Blue Ribbon - Jim Moss
Jams-Berry: Blue Ribbon - Jim Moss
Jams-Berry: Red Ribbon - Greg Sims
Jams-Berry: White Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Jams-Fruit: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Jellies-Berry: Red Ribbon - Kathy Lay
Jellies-Grape: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Jellies-Grape: Red Ribbon - Jim Moss
Jellies-Grape: White Ribbon - Greg Sims
Jellies-Miscellaneous Fruit: Blue Ribbon - Jim Moss
Jellies-Misc: Red Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Jellies-Misc: White Ribbon - Jim Newman
Butters, Conserves, Marmalades, etc.-Misc.: Blue Ribbon - Greg Sims
Butters, Conserves, Marmalades, etc. Misc.: Red Ribbon - Cathy Sims
Preserves, Butter-Apple: Blue Ribbon - Rhonda Carr
Preserves, Butter-Apple: Red Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Preserves, Butter-Misc: Blue Ribbon - Jim Moss
Pickles- Bread and Butter: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Pickles-Dill: Blue Ribbon- Kathy Lay
Peppers, Pickled-Mild: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Pickled Vegetables, Okra: Red Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Pickled Vegetables, Misc: Red Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Pickled Vegetables, Misc: White Ribbon - Jim Moss
Vegetables, Soup: White Ribbon - Greg Sims
Vegetables-Green Beans: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Vegetables-Green Beans: Red Ribbon - Kathy Lay
Vegetables-Green Beans: White Ribbon - Rhonda Carr
Vegetables-Relish: White Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Vegetables-Sauerkraut: White Ribbon - Cathy Sims
Vegetables-Misc: Red Ribbon - Cathy Sims
Tomatoes-Crushed, Quartered, Whole: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Tomatoes-Juice: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Tomatoes-Juice: Red Ribbon - Kenny Carr
Tomatoes-Juice: White Ribbon - Jim Moss
Tomatoes-Salsa: Blue Ribbon - Rhonda Carr
Tomatoes-Salsa: Red Ribbon - Kathy Lay
Tomatoes-Misc Salsa: Blue Ribbon - Marie Dusing
Tomatoes-Misc Salsa: Red Ribbon - Cathy Sims
Tomatoes-Soups: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland
Tomatoes-Soups: Red Ribbon - Jim Moss
Tomatoes-Ketchup, Sauces: Blue Ribbon - Marie Dusing
Tomatoes-Misc: White Ribbon - Kathy Lay
Miscellaneous: White Ribbon -Jim Newman
GRAND CHAMPION: Jim Moss for Brandied Pears
White Ribbon- Good
Red Ribbon- Better
Blue Ribbon- Best
