Weiland, Moss take grand champion of vegetable show, canning contest

The Brandied Pears by Jim Moss were deemed Grand Champion in the canning contest. | Photo contributed

Old Fashion Trading Days Vegetable Show Winners

Bell Peppers - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Onions - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Eggplant - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Pumpkin-Best - Jasper Morris - 1st

Gourd - Jasper Morris - 1st

Pumpkin-Biggest - Gus Thomas - 1st

Green Beans - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Jim Moss - 2nd

Squash-Winter - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Michelle Morris - 2nd

Jasper Morris - 3rd

Banana Peppers - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Tomato-Cherry/Small - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Cayenne Peppers - Michelle Morris - 1st

Alice Fae Weiland - 2nd

Tomatoes-Slicers/Hybrids - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Jim Moss - 2nd

Jalapeno Peppers - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Gourd Basket - Jasper Morris - 1st

Alice Fae Weiland - 2nd

Potatoes - Brandy Moses - 1st

Vegetable Basket - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Okra - Alice Fae Weiland - 1st

Jim Moss - 2nd

Grand Champion - Alice Fae Weiland - Onions

2021 Old Fashioned Trading Days Canning Contest Winners

Fruits: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Fruits-Misc: Blue Ribbon - Jim Moss

Jams-Berry: Blue Ribbon - Jim Moss

Jams-Berry: Red Ribbon - Greg Sims

Jams-Berry: White Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Jams-Fruit: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Jellies-Berry: Red Ribbon - Kathy Lay

Jellies-Grape: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Jellies-Grape: Red Ribbon - Jim Moss

Jellies-Grape: White Ribbon - Greg Sims

Jellies-Miscellaneous Fruit: Blue Ribbon - Jim Moss

Jellies-Misc: Red Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Jellies-Misc: White Ribbon - Jim Newman

Butters, Conserves, Marmalades, etc.-Misc.: Blue Ribbon - Greg Sims

Butters, Conserves, Marmalades, etc. Misc.: Red Ribbon - Cathy Sims

Preserves, Butter-Apple: Blue Ribbon - Rhonda Carr

Preserves, Butter-Apple: Red Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Preserves, Butter-Misc: Blue Ribbon - Jim Moss

Pickles- Bread and Butter: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Pickles-Dill: Blue Ribbon- Kathy Lay

Peppers, Pickled-Mild: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Pickled Vegetables, Okra: Red Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Pickled Vegetables, Misc: Red Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Pickled Vegetables, Misc: White Ribbon - Jim Moss

Vegetables, Soup: White Ribbon - Greg Sims

Vegetables-Green Beans: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Vegetables-Green Beans: Red Ribbon - Kathy Lay

Vegetables-Green Beans: White Ribbon - Rhonda Carr

Vegetables-Relish: White Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Vegetables-Sauerkraut: White Ribbon - Cathy Sims

Vegetables-Misc: Red Ribbon - Cathy Sims

Tomatoes-Crushed, Quartered, Whole: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Tomatoes-Juice: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Tomatoes-Juice: Red Ribbon - Kenny Carr

Tomatoes-Juice: White Ribbon - Jim Moss

Tomatoes-Salsa: Blue Ribbon - Rhonda Carr

Tomatoes-Salsa: Red Ribbon - Kathy Lay

Tomatoes-Misc Salsa: Blue Ribbon - Marie Dusing

Tomatoes-Misc Salsa: Red Ribbon - Cathy Sims

Tomatoes-Soups: Blue Ribbon - Alice Fae Weiland

Tomatoes-Soups: Red Ribbon - Jim Moss

Tomatoes-Ketchup, Sauces: Blue Ribbon - Marie Dusing

Tomatoes-Misc: White Ribbon - Kathy Lay

Miscellaneous: White Ribbon -Jim Newman

GRAND CHAMPION: Jim Moss for Brandied Pears

White Ribbon- Good

Red Ribbon- Better

Blue Ribbon- Best

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you