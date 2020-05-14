Weeklong revival turns into monthlong virtual and drive-in outreach

WHITLEY COUNTY — “When one door shuts, God opens another one,” said Gerald Mullins, who along with a group of other pastors, is changing the way he reaches people.
What was intended to last one week turned into a monthlong virtual and drive-in revival, reaching thousands across states.
Mountain Ash Baptist Church Pastor Billy Carpenter had planned a hometown revival prior to the coronavirus pandemic. He’d contacted several local pastors, who had previously worked together, about hosting the revival. They were all on board.
“Unfortunately, that’s something that you don’t see a whole lot anymore — churches working together,” said Mullins, pastor of Grace Christian Fellowship. “But, we were all in”
Then the global pandemic hit and the pastors weren’t sure how to proceed. They decided to try a Facebook revival, just to see how it would go.
Mullins said after the first couple of nights, the number of views were incredible and the pastors began to realize what an audience they had.
“It was amazing,” said Mullins. “When would we ever reach thousands of people? It would take a lot of Sundays for me to get 4,000.”
One week led to another, and this week the group of pastors are in a fourth week of revival, only this week the revival has added the option of drive-in attendance as well as Facebook.
The city of Williamsburg has allowed the group to use the parking lot of Kentucky Splash Waterpark for services. The drive-in revival is 7 p.m. nightly through Friday. There is singing each night and preaching from Josh Bowman, Gerald Mullins, Jimmy Logan, James Hodge, Billy Carpenter and Randy Bargo.
“None of us have ever been a part of a four-week revival,” said Mullins. “It’s new ground for all of us.”
Something else that is new ground for some of the pastors involved is the concept of social media. Mullins said some weren’t fond of it, until they realized the number of people that could be reached by it.
“They’ve really had a change of heart,” said Mullins. “We looked at it as God opening another avenue for us to reach people. And we have — thousands of people who watch every night from their homes, phone, Chromebook, whatever.”
Mullins said people are looking for hope in this pandemic. The goal from day one, according to Mullins, was to try to lead people to Christ and spread the message of Jesus.
And that seems to be working as messages come in to different pastors with people sharing their testimonies.
Mullins said people are hungry. People are telling him how much they look forward to watching the hometown revival, hearing the messages from the pastors.
“This has created big audiences for all of us that we didn’t have before,” said Mullins who is hearing from people he didn’t know before this. “There are people from Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida who watch. This has broken some of the walls down. It’s been an amazing thing.”
