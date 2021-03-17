CORBIN — Webbed Sphere, Inc., in partnership with Insurance Service Center of Corbin, recently announced a sponsorship agreement to help purchase commemorative rings for the Corbin Middle School 8th grade football team. The rings are to celebrate the team’s convincing 28-8 Div. 2 state championship victory over South Oldham last November.
“We want to congratulate all the players and coaches at Corbin Middle School on their dominant victory,” said John Ward, CEO of Webbed Sphere. “Our company’s future is directly tied to the success of our local school children. Supporting and encouraging them in academics, sports, and life is part of Webbed Sphere’s effort at being a good corporate citizen.”
Brent Jackson, head coach of the CMS 8th grade football team, said the players, coaches, and school administration were all thankful for the sponsorship. “Our kids put so much effort into representing their school and community. I know these special rings will mean a lot to them and I want to thank all of our local businesses that helped make the purchase of these rings a reality.”
The rings were presented to the team on Thursday at the Corbin Middle School football banquet, held at Corbin Middle School. Corbin’s 8th grade football program has won four state titles since the inception of the Kentucky Middle School Football Association postseason playoffs in 2008.
“Congratulations to the Corbin Middle School Football team on your State Championship,” said Steven Vaughn, owner and operator of Insurance Service Center. “We are looking forward to your continued success on and off the field.”
