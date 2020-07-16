Tuesday evening the Whitley County Farmers Market drew a crowd to Nibroc Park with a variety of healthy foods, crafts and a bike rodeo for children. Children ages 2-10 took their turn weaving in and out of cones as they leaned bike safety skills. The Whitley County Family Consumer Sciences Agent was also set up answering canning questions. The market doubled EBT and P-EBT cards. The WCFM is held every Tuesday in Nibroc Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursdays in Bill Woods park in Williamsburg from 5 to 8 p.m. | Photos by Angela Turner

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you