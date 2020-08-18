2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote (see page 7 for a full page infographic). In honor of this, The Times-Tribune is highlighting women throughout the year who are movers and shakers, inspirers and game changers in the Tri-County in a series called "Year of the Woman".
You might run into her at any number of Tri-County community events or civic meetings. You’re likely to see her on social media advocating change, informing others or cheering on some of her favorite people. You might also bump into her and her husband on a Main Street somewhere, supporting a local small business and talking about things of Appalachia.
Angelika Weaver is a local leader and a woman who inspires and encourages many, if not all, who cross her path. She challenges her friends, colleagues and family members to be the very best they are called to be, whatever that looks like.
Renia Owens, a colleague who also served as maid of honor in Weaver's wedding, said she can best be described as a true advocate for women and an example of the support all women should show one another.
By day she’s a victim’s advocate for the City of Williamsburg, but the list of other services she provides to the surrounding communities are endless. She’s involved with the local Green Dot program, a research-based program focusing upon creating a culture change in which everyone does something to end different types of interpersonal violence. She serves as a consumer representative for the Whitley County Board of Health. Weaver is a supporter of the Sunup Initiative and has helped create programs to help individuals thrive after incarceration. A 22-year advocate, on the steering committee and co-narrator for the Kentucky Victims Assistance Academy, Weaver has also been trained on the topic of human trafficking. And she’s recently started her own business, just to name a few things that keep her busy.
Growing up, Weaver said she used to think that she had an extraordinarily hard childhood but looking back she doesn’t believe that to be the case at all.
“I now believe I had a regular childhood not too much different than other people raised in this area,” she said.
Weaver grew up on a farm, had to work in a vegetable garden and mow a lot of grass.
“My parents put a premium on hard work and I don’t think I ever really met their expectations as a child to be a hard worker,” she said. “There always seemed to be 'one more thing' we could try to get done in a day. If my parents were alive, I think they would probably tell you that I was a stubborn and rebellious child who always felt the need to do things the hard way and find out for myself rather than take someone else’s direction.”
If anything, Weaver said she has taken the traits of being a hard worker and being rebellious and perfected them into a finely tuned skill that has really been to the detriment of her health and her well being several times over.
“I see a lot of those two traits in my fellow Whitley Countians and have come to understand that my raising is more indicative of the area vs. an individual experience known solely to me,” Weaver notes.
And if you talk with Weaver for any length of time, you’ll learn fast it is those very people of Whitley County that mean a lot to her and why she has her hands in so many things—advocating, learning and encouraging. And all that can come with a lot of stress.
“I can’t handle stress like I used to,” Weaver admits. “In my 20s, I excelled under pressure. In my 30s I could at least maintain my composure under pressure long enough to complete the task. Now, in my 40s I have to make calculated decisions of how I spend my energy so as not to be over stressed.”
For Weaver, the best way to manage stress is to avoid it all together and to do the regular things like sleep, stay hydrated, eat vegetables, knowing when to stop for the day. These are the basics that she’s had to teach herself late in life.
However, there is an added element of vicarious stress that comes with Weaver’s job, working with people who have experienced trauma in their lives. Her job is to listen to the story, sometimes multiple stories, sometimes it is the same story shared multiple times.
“It can be very distressing to hear some of these stories and I used to think my job was to 'fix' the problem,” Weaver said. “And when you try to fix someone else’s trauma, you are guaranteeing yourself exhaustion and stress overload because you are taking on that additional trauma plus trying to tackle your own life issues. But, when you listen to someone’s trauma with no intention to fix anything, but to simply hold space while they sort out their feelings, then those stories become something different for both parties. By allowing individuals opportunity to share stories, without the motive to help fix their problem, you are helping them find their own voice and strength. Then, you yourself realize what an honor it is to get to witness someone transform immense pain into a message of hope for others going through the same thing.”
Weaver admits she has done it both ways and find the latter to be much less stressful.
Both Weaver’s personal and professional goals revolve around being effective because she said she’s at the age where the most valuable asset she has is her time.
“Personally, I want to spend my time around people and places that give me peace and contentment. Professionally, I want to lend my support and influence to programs that are doing 'bigger picture' work like Community Green Dot and programs that are working around diversity and inclusion issues,” she said. “I began developing a coaching business several years ago that is evolving into something bigger as I work around the idea of how to help small businesses learn how to communicate with their employees to resolve issues that prevent productivity. It’s been my experience that people are so close to greatness that they don’t need much except for gentle encouragement and resources they might not be aware of, and that has been a gift to watch their transformations unfold.”
emi, one local professional who had the opportunity to work with Weaver in business coaching, the Sunup Initiative and in various other way, said Weaver's communication and leadership development trainings helped a high-performing team coordinate and succeed even better.
“She brings great energy and positivity everywhere she goes and makes our community better as a result,” said emi.
emi added that Weaver has also made an impact in community and economic development outside of work at an important moment of growth for the community.
“She was an early supporter of The Sunup Initiative, and used her personal experience with race and her amazing facilitation skills to lead one of our most constructive and transformative events to date,” said emi. “And the one constant across all these moments has been her passion. She's poured her heart into each of these moments and so many more, and left me and the people I care about better because of it.”
As much as Weaver is leaving other people better, she will tell you that people are making her better too.
“I can talk all day about my people and how good they are to me,” she said. “And by 'good' I mean, that sometimes they have to sit me down and give me a serious talking to. I accept it from them because I know the intention behind it is purely motivated by wanting to see me in a better place. In that way, my support system lifts me up and demands me to be the best person I can be. My father always told me that I didn’t have to be the smartest person in the room, but I did need to know enough to stand next to the smartest person because you are never done learning about life.”
Weaver has a very diverse group of people of all ages, backgrounds, ethnicity, and cultures that make up her support system, and that is challenging.
“I am constantly having to address my belief system and reframe my ideas and beliefs because I get new information by having such diverse points of view that I never really considered before,” she admitted. “If you want to be the happiest and best version of yourself, the advice I would give you is look at who you surround yourself with. If it is true that you are an average of the five individuals you spend the most time with, then you should want to have a good mix of people with qualities you aspire to have yourself.”
At the same time Weaver promises without hesitation, that there is nobody that can judge her harsher than she judges herself, she jokes for a moment and then admits she has hurt many people through both actions and words, sometimes intentional, sometimes unintentional.
“I hold a lot of regret for that,” she said. “However, no amount of regret changes the past, and I hope when it is all said and done that people can look over my life and see that I gave more than I took, and helped more than I hurt.”
When the Times-Tribune asked Weaver about the importance of sharing and celebrating the stories of great women she said she is humbled to be honored in any sort of way because when she looks around she sees so many deserving women of character and integrity whose stories may never be known because they were raised to believe that if you spoke about your own successes, you were somehow being boastful or arrogant.
“I would like to challenge that belief by saying this – I have met women who, in casual conversation, have astonished me with courageous tales ranging from working for NASA to being held hostage for days and living through the experience,” said Weaver. “All of these stories inspire me to be a better person. The world needs those stories right now. At the end of the day, our legacies do not exist in building or possessions but in the memories that people hold of us. Share your memories and your stories with others. We all need to be assured that we come from people that rise to the challenge of adversity and that we can be greater because of it.”
When society comes together to celebrate the good works of women, Weaver describes it as similar to the storytelling that happens during the holidays.
On holidays when the entire family comes together, we sit around the table and re-tell stories from our childhood. One generation tells a funny story about growing up that seems to spur the younger generation to tell another story, etc. until everyone at the table is laughing, said Weaver.
“Regardless of what story is told, it is meant to connect us all by sharing a laugh and being in the present moment as well as keeping alive the memory of those who worked so hard to get us to this point in our family’s history,” said Weaver. “We are celebrating 100 years of voting rights that were given to women in 1920 but there was a lot of work that was done before that. Women in the 1800s secured our right to own property and fought a tremendous fight. Some of these women were forced into mental wards to discredit their reputation. The fight to secure voting rights moved well past the 1920s all the way up to 1965 when black women were finally given the right to vote. There is a lot of work that was done by a lot of people, particularly women, to get us here, to this 100 year anniversary mark. Today, there are thousands of women who are carrying this movement forward while waiting for the newer generation to get prepared so that we may pass the torch. Telling stories that celebrate women is an important way to honor our past while inspiring our future.”
And inspiring is exactly what Weaver has been for many.
“At a time when the health, economic well-being, and growth of our community is at risk, I could not be more grateful to live in community with Angie Weaver,” said emi. “I know that my life and the lives of so many I care about are better because of Angie's positive impact, and can think of no one more deserving for the Times-Tribune's 2020 Year of the Woman commendation.”
Kathy Byrd, a friend and colleague to Weaver, echoed those thoughts.
“The community is indeed fortunate to have someone with the compassion and dedication of Angie Weaver to advocate for those experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault,” said Byrd. “Her experience reigns for over 24 years. Her strong interpersonal communication skills, empathy, and coordination with of the judicial system are exemplary attributes evidenced by all who know her. She has a keen intuition of what is needed in our community. She has worked diligently in the community to make it a safer and better place for all.”
To young women just getting started in the world, Weaver suggests that both personally and professionally, they make sure their communication skills are on point.
“I am seeing young men and women who have no trouble communicating via text or social media but have real difficulty with having face to face communication,” she said. “I think this is going to be an even bigger issue as we continue into the future and those individuals that have this ability to communicate will have the advantage over the ones that cannot communicate well, extra points to those who can deliver and receive feedback without taking it as a personal attack.”
Most importantly Weaver suggests young women honor those that have supported them, cheered them on, and loved them during their most unlovable times and communicate gratitude to them often.
