WHITLEY COUNTY - For their first show since December, Whitley County High School’s drama program, the Colonel Players, will be performing “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” on Friday and Saturday evening this week. The show was originally scheduled to run Thursday as well, but due to rain in the forecast, Thursday’s show has been canceled.
Beginning at 7 p.m. each evening, David Sweet’s cast of approximately 20 students will perform the show, originally adapted by Robert Mason, at the high school’s amphitheater.
As Sweet explains it, each performance transitions into the next, with “The Bells” being the first in the performance. That will go into “The Cask of Amontillado,” which transitions to the first part of the Sweet and Assistant Director Melissa Bond’s adaptation of “The Raven”.
That will be followed by “The Fall of the House of Usher,” which will be followed by the second part of “The Raven.” The next scene is a comedic piece called “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether,” which will be followed by the “Raven, part 3.” The last main piece is “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and the performance ends with an epilogue of “The Bells,” to be followed by a curtain call.
“Robert Mason, the playwright, did an excellent job adapting the script for the stories. They are faithful re-tellings,” said Sweet, noting that the school’s adaptation of “The Raven” will be told through the perspective of six characters who are affected by Lenore’s death, which include her young husband, two sisters, mother, father, and a friend.
“The stories are kind of stand alone, but the poems are kind of the glue and transitions between the stories,” Sweet said, also noting that the play’s transitions will incorporate lighting, and a theme of bells throughout the production that will ring incrementally after each piece.
The production will also feature pre-show music from the classic-rock band, The Alan Parsons Project and their album “Tales of Mystery and Imagination.” Sweet said one of his students was a classic-rock fan and recommended the album because it’s based on Poe’s work.
“Our lighting and sound design are really cool for the show and really create a great atmosphere in the amphitheater,” Sweet said. “This has been the first show in a few years that we have done in the amphitheater and the first one we've done in full darkness in a while. I wanted to play into the Halloween theme and utilize the effect of a full moon for the performance.”
While the amphitheater provides unique opportunities for Sweet and his staff, it also provides its own set of challenges as well. Because Whitley County doesn’t have a permanent theatre for the technical staff to practice on, Sweet said he and those students had to perform an impromptu tech design run through of the play last Thursday.
“We were out here until 10:30 working on just lights,” he said. “We started that afternoon setting up lights and went all the way through to 10:30.”
Sweet said rehearsals for production began even before the school year kicked off. Once the school district announced classes would be held virtually, Sweet decided to do the same with his play’s rehearsals. Sweet and his cast have had to rehearse lines via Zoom. However, that makes blocking, or planning on how and where the actors will move on stage, difficult.
“That’s the hardest thing is not being able to block a show,” said Sweet. “You really can’t block a show on Zoom.”
Because the production is broken up into different parts, small groups of the cast have been able to come in and rehearse over the past couple of weeks.
Sweet said the school’s administration have been extremely helpful in making the production a reality. He also credits Co-Director Melissa Woods on helping him create a vision for the show and helping run rehearsals. Amber Meadors, affectionately referred to as the groups “drama mama,” has helped with getting up-front items like ticket sales and concessions taken care of.
Tickets for the show are $5 and are available at the door, or for purchase online at https://gofan.co/app/school/KY2837. Temperatures will be taken at the door, you will be asked to answer questions for contact tracing purposes, and audience members must wear masks.
“The actors are anxious, as am I, to put a great performance in front of an audience,” Sweet said. “We are hoping this won't be our last. We have three more planned for this year: ‘In the Garden of The Selfish Giant,’ which will be a competition piece for January; ‘Alibis,’ which will be a dinner theatre, hopefully in March, and ‘Squirrel Girl Goes to College,’ which will be our Spring Play and Spring competition piece if all works out.”
