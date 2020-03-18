WCHS sophomore Madison Thacker chosen to attend Gatton Academy  

WHITLEY COUNTY — For the third year in a row, Whitley County High School will be sending a student to The Gatton Academy of Math and Science at Western Kentucky University. This year it will be sophomore Madison Thacker.
“We are so proud of her. Being accepted to Gatton Academy is such a prestigious honor,” said Dr. Britney Faulkner, WCHS Guidance Counselor. “Maddi will be a wonderful addition to Gatton’s class of 2022. She will represent WCHS with Colonel Pride while becoming the best version of herself at Gatton.”
According to the program’s website, The Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky is a residential program for bright, highly motivated Kentucky high school students who have demonstrated interest in pursuing advanced careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
”Gatton will give me the opportunity to have a head start in my field of study, which is biology,” Madison said.
Thacker will be the fourth Whitley County High School student to attend Gatton, joining the ranks of former Colonels Catherine Smith, Caeden Whitaker, and Anabeth Sharpe. Smith graduated in 2009, Whitaker will graduate this year, and Sharpe is in the class of 2021.
Madison said she would like to be an educator, either on the high school or collegiate level, or become involved in biological research.
“I think Gatton will help me make better choices about what I want to pursue later in life,” Madison said.
Students attend the academy for two years, their junior and senior years, at Western Kentucky University, where they take college classes, engage in faculty-led research, and can have opportunities to study abroad.
In addition, the Gatton Academy encourages students to develop creativity, curiosity, reasoning ability, and self-discipline that lead to independent thought and action, as well as aid students in developing integrity that enables them to benefit society.
When asked about giving advice to future applicants, Madison replied: “People shouldn’t be afraid to apply. As long as you are dedicated and work hard you have a better chance of attending; it’s really 50 percent mindset and 50 percent hard work.”
The goal is to enable Kentucky's exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment which offers advanced educational opportunities, preparing them for leadership roles in Kentucky.
“It’s exhilarating knowing that all the hard work to apply has paid off to be able to attend such a prestigious institution.” Madison remarked. “I can’t wait to be there.
Each year, The Gatton Academy admits approximately 95 Kentucky sophomores out of more than 200 applicants, half of selection male and half of selection female, based on standardized test scores, GPA, responses to essay questions, personal interviews, extracurricular activities and recommendations.
Instead of spending their junior and senior years in traditional high schools, students enroll in The Gatton Academy and live in a uniquely dedicated Gatton Academy residence hall.
Taking courses offered by WKU, their classmates are fellow Gatton Academy students and WKU undergraduate students. At the end of two years, Gatton Academy students will have earned between sixty and seventy-two college credit hours in addition to completing high school.
Academy students will be able to participate in their home high school senior class ceremonies. Academy graduates may choose to stay at WKU or transfer to other universities to complete their bachelor's degrees. Gatton Academy students' scholastic test scores and nationally recognized achievements such as state assessment scores, ACT/SAT scores, and national merit awards will be credited to the home high school.
