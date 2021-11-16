WHITLEY COUNTY - Students taking classes in Whitley County High School’s vocational-agricultural department will soon have access to a second hydroponic greenhouse system, thanks to actions taken by the school board Thursday evening.
Back in March, the board had approved the purchase of a hydroponic system, which Superintendent John Siler said he believed was currently being used to grow heads of lettuce. Siler said each section of the previously purchased system’s table had been sectioned off, allowing for each class to focus on section, seeing the produce grow from beginning to end.
“This is just putting another one of those hydroponic systems out there,” Siler said on approving the purchase of a second system Thursday. He noted the presence of companies like AppHarvest in the region and their use of similar hydroponic systems. He said it was a goal of the board to provide the latest technology to their students, helping better prepare for them employment opportunities with companies like AppHarvest.
“Anytime we have career and technical classes, we want them to be cutting edge,” Siler said. “We want the kids in Whitley County to be introduced to the latest technology in whatever filed it is, whether it be in horticulture in the greenhouse, or welding, or nursing, any of these classes that we’re offering that way,” he added, also saying the district has the same goals for traditional classes, too.
Siler said the he believed the new system would be used to grow tomatoes. When asked what the district did with the produce grown by the vo-ag department, Siler said there had been discussions on selling it local farmers markets and using the proceeds to help fund the program. He also said there had been discussions about maybe one day using the produce in the school cafeterias throughout the district.
“We’re feeding 4,200 kids two meals a day, so we’re not there yet,” he said, before the board unanimously approved the purchase of the hydroponic system.
The board also unanimously approved of establishing a diversion program for families who may be facing educational neglect charges through a partnership between the school district and Community Collaboration for Children (CCC) and the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS)/Child Protective Services (CPS).
Director of Pupil Personnel Patrick Bowlin explained that the program will help identify families that are having issues with their child attending school and have them complete diversion steps before a referral is made to DCBS. He said the program would help keep those families out of the court system.
“Because a lot of times there are situations where the school is not aware of what’s going on with the family,” he explained, also stating that sometimes other agencies are not aware of what is happening with the family either. “It could be something that could be avoided, where that we could get help to the family before it gets to a referral process.”
“I’m really excited about this program,” Bowlin later added. “They’re wanting to target about 50 families this school year. And then in the next two school years, they’re wanting to target up to 200.”
Similar to other school districts around the region, on Thursday the Whitley County School Board also voted to modify its COVID masking protocol, choosing to leave the decision up to parents. Siler said that before the school year started, that even though it was recommended, the board wanted to leave the decision to parents.
“Then the governor and the Kentucky Board of Education put these mandates in place, and that was defeated in court.” he said, but added by that point the incident rate in Whitley County was so high, school board officials felt that putting a masking policy in place was the best decision.
Siler said that throughout the school year, when making decisions on masking protocols and in having discussions with various school board members, officials considered the incident rate in the county, the positivity rate amongst students, teachers and staff, and how well local hospitals were functioning and handling the demand of the community.
He said he been in conversations with the local hospital’s president, Anthony Powers, and made reference to when the National Guard had to be called in to assist hospital staff and how the hospital had to shut down its outpatient surgery center. But a couple of weeks ago, Baptist Health Corbin was able to reopen its outpatient surgery center and members of the Guard were called back home.
“And that’s when we made a modification to our masking policy allowing students once they are seated, to take it off,” Siler said. “We have very few cases in our community and even fewer cases in our school district, whether its students or staff,” he said when proposing the modification of the protocol to the board.
Siler said because school buses were considered public transportation, students would still have to wear masks while riding the bus to school. But with the board’s latest decision, students are free to take their masks off after arriving at school.
“I want to state this also,” Siler said. “We want to continue to monitor all these things — How many positive students, what’s the incident rate, positivity rate, things like that,” he added. “And if it starts to increase and gets to the point where we feel like if we need to, we can revisit putting masks in place if needed.”
In other school business, the board:
-Approved of the first pay application of the Whitley County CTE project to VanHook Enterprises, Inc. in the amount of $41,490. Siler said this would be the first of many increasing payments made to contractors for a project that will see a new Career and Technical Education Center built on the high school’s campus. Siler said crews have already broken ground on the project that he previously said he hoped to have completed by January 2023.
-Approved paying an invoice of $4,527.10 to S&ME, Inc for a geotechnical surveys completed ahead of the Oak Grove Elementary School cafeteria expansion project. Siler said the surveys needed to be completed before construction could begin on the project that would almost double the size of the cafeteria.
-Approved accepting and matching Kentucky Education Technology Systems (KETS) first offer of assistance for the 2022 fiscal year in the amount of $33,691. Siler explained that KETS typically provides three offerings throughout the year that districts must agree to match before the funds can be awarded. The money is then meant to be used on technology throughout the school district.
-Approved the 2022 fiscal year Site Based Decision Making (SBDM) allocations at a rate of $100 per pupil, a rate the district has kept for the past few years.
