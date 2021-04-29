This past weekend, Whitley County High School’s drama department, the Colonel Players, hosted the 12th Annual EKDAS (Eastern Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society) Festival and walked away with several awards. This year’s festival saw performances by drama departments from Clay County, Leslie County, McCreary County, Perry Central and Whitley County. Whitley County’s cast of “In the Garden of the Selfish Giant,” received third place overall honors during the festival. The cast was also given two Judge’s Discretionary Awards for Best Lighting and Best Tree. Colonel Player, Kara Helton, received Outstanding Supporting Actor honors. Makenzie Lunsford and Destiny Cureton were named to the Top-10 All Mountain Cast. Colonel Player alumnus Hannah Hamblin and her brother, Zach Hamblin, accepted the Parent of The Year award for their father, Boone Hamblin, who passed away in March. The department says Boone was an avid supporter of the Colonel Players and the EKDAS Festival. | Photos contributed

