This past weekend, Whitley County High School’s drama department, the Colonel Players, hosted the 12th Annual EKDAS (Eastern Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society) Festival and walked away with several awards. This year’s festival saw performances by drama departments from Clay County, Leslie County, McCreary County, Perry Central and Whitley County. Whitley County’s cast of “In the Garden of the Selfish Giant,” received third place overall honors during the festival. The cast was also given two Judge’s Discretionary Awards for Best Lighting and Best Tree. Colonel Player, Kara Helton, received Outstanding Supporting Actor honors. Makenzie Lunsford and Destiny Cureton were named to the Top-10 All Mountain Cast. Colonel Player alumnus Hannah Hamblin and her brother, Zach Hamblin, accepted the Parent of The Year award for their father, Boone Hamblin, who passed away in March. The department says Boone was an avid supporter of the Colonel Players and the EKDAS Festival. | Photos contributed
featured
WCHS drama students earn awards
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Harold Dennis Jackson, age 66, departed this life on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born November 1, 1954, in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Harold Thomas Jackson and Jewell Ellison Jackson. He was a member of the New River Baptist Church. He is survived b…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Medical examiner reports no trauma to body of missing Barbourville man
- Woman receives superseding indictment of manslaughter charge
- BREAKING NEWS: Dead body found in pond in Laurel County Monday
- Knox County grand jury indicts man for sodomy; Almost 40 receive charges
- Knox County grand jury does not indict officers in two August fatal shootings
- Williamsburg's Main Street manager, former band director Nannie Hays dies
- UPDATE: Victim identified in Laurel fatal crash; Man arrested for manslaughter
- Kentucky John Doe found half buried under a fire pit: National DNA researchers seek his identity
- Lawsuit regarding London's annexation of southern Laurel property continuing with motions filed
- Over 100 indicted by Whitley grand jury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.