CORBIN — “I hope you’re not squeamish about blood,” said veterinarian Dr. Travis Sulfridge as he prepared to spay one of 12 puppies at the Knox-Whitley Humane Society in Corbin. He then gently laid an unconscious female puppy onto the operating table to prepare her for her spay. In total that day, he did 22 surgeries.
Sulfridge grew up on a farm in Williamsburg.
“I always loved it when the vet would come,” Sulfridge said in reference to the time the veterinarian would come to treat his family's animals. His family had cattle and horses. He always had a great love for the animals on his family’s farm.
“I always just kept thinking I would be a vet,” he continued. “And then I applied for vet school, and I got in.”
Sulfridge graduated from Whitley County High School. He attended the University of the Cumberlands for his undergraduate. Then he went to Auburn University, where he finished vet school. In total, he attended college for eight years to be able to practice as a veterinarian.
The Knox-Whitley Humane Society approached Sulfridge about treating the animals there.
“I started working a little bit and now we’re doing more,” he explained.
Sulfridge goes to the Knox-Whitley Humane Society two or three times a week. When he isn’t treating the animals there, he’s working at the Williamsburg Veterinarian Clinic. Although he estimated that he may spay or neuter about 20 or more animals a week at the humane society, he is a mixed animal practitioner. Sulfridge will treat horses, cattle, dogs, cats, chickens to a certain extent, goats, and sometimes rabbits.
“You never know what you’re going to see,” Sulfridge said when speaking of the variety in his job. “Whether it’s a horse, dog, cow, cat, or chicken, I like the different aspects of it. As far as for working here (the humane society), I just love seeing animals come from a broken home then leave with a good story.”
Along with spaying and neutering animals, Sulfridge also treats any sick animals who come into the shelter. He also administers shots and flea and tick treatments.
Sulfridge also wanted to stress the importance of getting your pets spayed or neutered. He and the humane society staff want the community to know about the low-cost spay/neuter voucher program available to the community. You can make an appointment with your vet, whether it’s with Sulfridge at the Williamsburg Veterinarian Clinic or somewhere else, and then come to the shelter for a discount voucher. They’ll ask what type of animal your pet is and whether it is male or female. You can even feel free to set up an appointment with Sulfridge to spay or neuter your pet if you’d like. Spaying or neutering lessens the burden on the humane society when the owner can’t keep their pets’ offspring.
Sulfridge himself has adopted most of his cats from the shelter. He now has his own farm with his wife, Ashley, and two daughters, McKinley and Kambree. In total, he has about 6 dogs and 11 or 12 cats as well as livestock on his farm. “If you can, adopt,” he added.
