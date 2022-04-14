W'burg to receive money for splash park, upgrade sewer infrastructure

WILLIAMSBURG—The City of Williamsburg will be receiving funding to help complete some of the expansion project at Kentucky Splash WaterPark and Campground.
Last month, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison told city council members that while the expansion project has essentially been put on hold, the city was hoping to still upgrade some of the water features in the park, as well as upgrades to the park’s campground and updating the sewer infrastructure at the park before eventually finishing the entire expansion.
On Monday, Harrison said the city will be receiving $1.4 million in funding from the Kentucky Department of Local Government to upgrade the sewer lines and pump station at the park.
“Senator (Robert) Stivers said we will be awarded $1.4 million in funding to upgrade the sewer line and the pump station over at the waterpark, which is really big because we’ve always had issues with that,” Harrison said. “The jail is on that pump station, the waterpark is on that pump station, Cumberland Mint will be on that pump station and then eventually a hotel and whatever else goes over there on Exit 11.”
Harrison said the money for the sewer project would likely not become available until July 1 and the project will likely take 9 to 12 months to finish once it begins after going through the bid process. Harrison hopes to have a more exact timeframe by the next city council meeting.
Harrison said there was some “bad news” and “good news” when looking at the other upgrades the city was hoping to make at the park.
“We got turned down for the trails grant for the walking trail,” Harrison said. “We asked for $125,000 for the walking trail—we got turned down for that but I opened the envelope today and we got accepted for $425,000 towards the splash pad. So, that’s a good thing.”
Harrison said the $425,000 is coming from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Currently, Harrison said the city’s plan with the waterpark expansion is to begin with a new kiddie feature at the park which has been ordered and is expected to be installed in June. The new kiddie feature will be a beach theme to go with the new theme the city is planning to do throughout the rest of the park.
Following the installation of the new kiddie feature, the city will begin looking at the timeframe on the sewer project and then look at ordering and installing a bigger water feature for the park, which will include bigger and more waterslides, before moving on to the splash pad portion of their upgrade.
“We’ll see what funding we have leftover and then immediately turn around and start something, as much as we can at the campground and at the same time, I’m going to go back to the legislators and look at tourism, whatever—find some other money to finish the project,” Harrison said. “It is absolutely a goal of this council, I know it is of mine to get that expansion done. I really would like to see that come to fruition. So we are not going to stop doing that and that means everything—that’s the walking trail, that’s all of it.”
The City of Williamsburg and the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) have officially entered an agreement to help with Firestone Industrial Products Co. LLC’s $50 million expansion of the company’s automotive air springs manufacturing plant that will help to create 250 full-time jobs in Williamsburg, Harrison said during Monday’s meeting.
To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, KEDFA approved a 15-year, performance-based incentive agreement with Firestone under the Kentucky Business Investment program, which could provide up to $6.5 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment and annual targets of creating and maintaining 250 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and paying an average hourly wage of $29 including benefits across those jobs.
In September of last year, the Williamsburg City Council approved a resolution that would have the city act as a vehicle for Firestone to receive an Economic Development Fund grant from KEDFA through the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development in an amount not to exceed $150,000.
During Monday’s meeting, Harrison said that after lots of back and forth, the city has officially entered the agreement with KEDFA after signing all the necessary paperwork on Monday.
“The grant agreement looks good, I read it,” Harrison said. “It’s exactly the same as we agreed to before.”
