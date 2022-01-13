School News

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - Hannah Stephens of Williamsburg made the Carson-Newman University Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.

The University awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

