WILLIAMSBURG—Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison and Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. discussed upcoming projects and events coming to the area during Tuesday’s Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
“This county and our cities are moving forward at a rate that I’ve not seen in my lifetime,” White said. “I think it’s something for all of us to be proud, I think the cooperation between all our local governments and all our agencies is something to be proud of and I hope to see it continue.”
Harrison talked about the Keeneland and Kentucky Downs historical horse racing facilities coming to the area, specifically the track extension, Cumberland Mint, coming to Williamsburg.
The Williamsburg facility is expected to bring at least 350 new jobs to the area. It will have 400 historical racing machines, a restaurant and the possibility of some entertainment options, and will be a sister facility to Corbin's harness racing facility. Work is already being done on the Williamsburg property.
Harrison also updated chamber members on the upcoming Kentucky Splash Waterpark expansion project, which will see the addition of a new swimming pool, an additional 18 RV sites, eight cottages, a splash pad, and new softball and baseball fields, just to name a few. There will also be a new walking and bicycling trail circling the park.
Harrison mentioned the downtown revitalization that has been going on in Williamsburg and noted the addition of 11 new businesses over the last year.
“Now five of these opened up and 16 apartments opened up in March, the very month the pandemic hit,” Harrison said. “The rest of them were just a little before and a little after. One of the things I like to talk about is $4 million was invested in our downtown during the pandemic, now that’s pretty amazing. In the time when so many businesses were closing down, we were opening them up.”
Harrison said there are also two new restaurants looking to open in Williamsburg soon.
White mentioned several projects going on in the county, as well, including road projects, a new bath and shower house at the fairgrounds, the return of the Whitley County Fair and the fifth annual Kayak for Kids which is set to take place on August 7.
“The Kayak for Kids is probably one of my favorite projects,” White said. “We started that five years ago. We had been building river access around the Cumberland River to try to make it accessible for people to use, this great asset that we have with the Cumberland River.”
Kayak for Kids is a 2.5 mile race down the Cumberland River, raising money for local school’s family resource centers and other youth programs in the area.
“It really warms my heart to see us have so much fun but also raise money to go back to help those kids in our schools,” White said. “This year, we’ve already got over $16,000 that we’ve raised for Kayak for Kids, so that’s going to be some large checks distributed.”
White also discussed some “bad news” with the chamber, something he said he feels as if the public is unaware of.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with some really good jailers and they are very concerned about the financial status of the county, the financial health of the county,” White said. “There’s only so much you can do when the debt is stacked against you and that is the shape the county government is in.”
White went on to say that the county and its taxpayers are having to foot the bill for state inmates, who are often lodged in the county’s jail as they await trial.
“It’s the most disgusting financial situation I’ve seen in my life,” he said.
“Our employees, our taxpayers, our facility, our roads, our ambulance, those all suffer because of that,” White added.
White hopes that bringing attention to the issue will help officials to find a solution.
