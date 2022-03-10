WILLIAMSBURG - The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce welcomed Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison and Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. as its guest speakers during Tuesday’s monthly luncheon. Both men took the opportunity to share updates on some ongoing and potentially new projects happening throughout the area.
Mayor Harrison started off his presentation with an overview of two large economic development projects coming to Williamsburg: Cumberland Mint and Firestone’s expansion.
Cumberland Mint, the historical horse racing track extension, being built in Williamsburg off of Exit 11, is a more than $45 million investment into the city of Williamsburg, said Harrison. The mayor said the weather had delayed the project a little, but noted that officials still believe the facility will be open late this summer or early this fall. Cumberland Mint, to be located at 244 Penny Lane, will feature 400 historical racing machines, a restaurant, and various entertainment options. Harrison said that project is expected to bring around 100-150 jobs with it.
Harrison also spoke of the Firestone expansion and the more than $55 million investment that spurred it on. Harrison said the project is expected to bring 250 full-time jobs to the area by 2024.
Judge White called the two projects the largest investments in Whitley County he had ever seen in his adult life.
Harrison also mentioned he had been in contact with Teleworks USA who asked for assistance in their ongoing hiring process. Harrison said the company was looking to add around 100 jobs.
With the number of jobs coming to the area, Harrison said officials needed to “step up our game” on recruiting a would-be workforce. And while he mentioned the number of “Help Wanted” signs still posted throughout the region, Harrison said he believes the new projects provide the area with an opportunity.
“We have an opportunity to convince, train and recruit our kids in our region to stay here,” he said. “They don’t have to go anywhere to find a job.”
Harrison also shared the city’s efforts in revitalizing its downtown area. He said the city’s Main Street board had been meeting regularly and were working on adding some new events to downtown’s schedule.
Along with the return of events like last year’s block parties, movies in Bill Woods Park, and others, Harrison said officials were also looking at having art events in the new green space downtown, music events, karaoke nights, and more. Harrison said the city would continue its Third Thursday events, and that it would be adding a grilling smoke-off competition to this year’s first Cumberland Cruise-In event scheduled for May 21. Harrison said details about the smoke-off were still being determined.
Harrison then gave an update on the expansion project to the city’s water park, saying the city had decided to sit on the money and rebid the project at a later time. When the project was first drafted, officials estimated the price of the expansion to come in at around $7 million. With delays and supply chain issues caused by COVID, that price has now jumped to around $14 million, said Harrison. He did note, however, that the city was able to utilize some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) monies in ordering new equipment for the water park’s kiddie area, and that he expects the overhaul of that section to be completed around June.
Judge White said the county had experienced its fair share of COVID-related issues as well. He said some of the county’s blacktopping and chip sealing projects had been hindered last year as a result of the pandemic and two paving crews having to be quarantined. The projects were eventually completed, White said, who added that paving projects would soon be coming to sections of Colonel Hollow, Little Wolf Creek, and Craig Road. He also said bridge repair and replacement projects would be coming to Powers Hollow Road and Mossy Gap, as well.
Judge White said the pandemic also exposed the need for reliable broadband internet access throughout the county. He said that while parts of the city had access to good service, there were still rural parts of the county underserved. As a result, White said he met with Spectrum to discuss possible solutions. He said during the meeting, he learned Spectrum had relied on census blocking to determine whether an area had adequate service or not.
“So if one person in a census block has a gig of service, they may have the whole census block as having a gig of service,” White explained. “Well that may be one guy on the main road, but everybody up on the hollow, they haven’t got anything.”
White said Spectrum had put him in contact with a company out of Maryland that performs internet surveys. If and once the surveys are completed, White said the company would provide the county with geotechnical maps identifying internet service along every county road in Whitley County.
Judge White also highlighted the recently completed Whitley County Sanitation transfer station located on Happy Hollow Road. White said the station was well received, as the sanitization department has grown to serve around 2,500 customers since its inception a couple of years ago. The transfer station is free for Whitely County Sanitation customers and costs just $25 per truckload for non-sanitation customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.