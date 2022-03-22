W'burg man shot by KSP trooper in hostage situation receives 19-count indictment

WHITLEY COUNTY — A Williamsburg man who was shot by a Kentucky State Police trooper in a January 15 hostage situation is facing a 19-count indictment from a Whitley County grand jury. The indictment for Carl Amos Moses, Jr., 26, includes a charge of attempted murder, six counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of wanton endangerment, and two counts of assault.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team investigated a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 11:23 p.m. Jan. 15 near Emlyn. Whitley County Dispatch requested assistance from KSP in reference to a domestic dispute at a residence located on US 25W.
"It was reported that a subject had fired shots inside the residence and was refusing to allow his wife and children to leave the residence," a press release from KSP said.
According to the press release, officers attempted negotiation techniques with Moses.
"Despite loud verbal commands from the trooper and other officers, the subject [Moses] brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the trooper and officers," the KSP press release said. "The trooper discharged their agency-issued firearm, striking the subject and ending the incident."
Law enforcement rendered medical aid to Moses until EMS arrived. He was transported by Whitley County EMS to a helicopter-landing zone and then flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he was in critical condition. After he was stable, Moses was arrested and taken to Whitley County Detention Center on Jan. 20, where he has been held since.
The indictment counts one through four deal with the first victim.
Count one of the indictment charges Moses with attempted murder, saying that on or about Jan. 15, Moses fired a weapon with the intent to kill the victim.
Count two charges Moses with second-degree assault, noting on the same day Moses assaulted the victim "by striking, pistol whipping, and biting her and thereby causing a serious physical injury."
Count three charges him with kidnapping. The indictment states "he unlawfully restrained [the victim] with the intent to inflict bodily injury and/or terrorize her and she sustained a serious physical injury."
Count four charges him with first-degree wanton endangerment saying "by wantonly and with manifest indifference to the value of human life, engaged in conduct which created a danger of death or serious physical injury" to the victim.
Counts five through seven involve a second victim.
Count five charges Moses with kidnapping, saying he had "the intent to inflict bodily injury and/or terrorize her."
Count six charges him with fourth-degree assault, "by striking and biting her and thereby causing physical injury."
Count seven charges first-degree wanton endangerment for conduct against the second victim.
Counts eight and nine involve a minor child as a third victim. The charges are kidnapping and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Counts 10 and 11 involve a fourth victim, this one also being a minor child. The charges are kidnapping and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Counts 12 and 13 involve a minor child, this being the fifth victim. The charges are kidnapping and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Counts 14 and 15 involve a minor child, this being the sixth victim. The charges are kidnapping and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Counts 16, 17, and 18 are charges of first-degree wanton endangerment of a seventh, eighth and ninth victim.
Count 19 is first-degree wanton endangerment of a Kentucky State Police trooper.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.