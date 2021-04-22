W'burg man involved in police standoff indicted on attempted murder charges

WHITLEY COUNTY - A Williamsburg man accused of firing a gun towards Williamsburg police during a two-hour standoff has been indicted on attempted murder charges by a Whitely County grand jury.
Ronald Sisk, 53, of Brush Arbor Road now faces three counts of attempted murder charges, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
According to the indictment, Sisk fired a gun towards Williamsburg Police Officer Johnny Fulton, Sgt. Elijah Hunter, and Officer Jason Williams back on January 7.
On that day, the Williamsburg Police Department responded to a call of a man armed with a gun inside of apartment #625 of Brush Arbor Apartments.
“A preliminary investigation reflects Sisk fired shots in the direction of officers who were on scene and resisted arrest when being taken into custody,” reads a post concerning the incident published on the Williamsburg Police Department’s Facebook page.
The post goes on to say Officer Fulton negotiated with Sisk for approximately two hours, making several attempts to persuade him to exit the apartment. After exhausting all reasonable efforts to have Sisk exit the apartment, officers made entry utilizing a tactical flash-bang grenade.
Police found a 9mm handgun at the scene.
Sisk is currently being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.