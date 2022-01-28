W'burg man expected to see 20-year sentence after attempting to run over police officer

WHITLEY COUNTY - A Williamsburg man charged with attempting to run over a police officer is expected to be handed a 20-year sentence by the Hon. Judge Paul Winchester after accepting a plea deal from the Commonwealth Attorney’s office Thursday.
Randy Sullivan, 23, was convicted in the Whitley Circuit Court by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nick Wilson, the office of Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling announced Friday morning. Sullivan was convicted on charges of attempted murder, trafficking in methamphetamine, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Sullivan was originally indicted in July 2020 for charges of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
According to the indictment, on May 12 of last year, Sullivan attempted to kill Trooper Brandon Creekmore by running over him with his vehicle. Creekmore was performing a traffic stop on Sullivan’s vehicle when Sullivan quickly took off, hitting Creekmore and dragging him a short distance. He then endangered the lives of two other troopers, says the indictment.
Sullivan was named in a superseding indictment back in December charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
“Once troopers had Sullivan controlled, 55 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded pistol were discovered in the driver’s side floorboard of Sullivan’s vehicle. Great investigation by Trooper Dackery Larkey!,” Bowling wrote in his statement.
“This office will continue to prosecute those who traffic methamphetamine and assault our first responders,” Bowling added. “Promises made, promises kept.”
Sullivan is due back in Whitley County Circuit Court February 21 for formal sentencing.
