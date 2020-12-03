LAUREL COUNTY – A Williamsburg man died in a crash on I-75 early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 4:50 a.m., the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate I-75 northbound near the 28-mile marker in Laurel County.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2011 Volvo tractor trailer operated by Valentin Meica, 54, of Gwinnett, Georgia, was traveling northbound on I-75, when he lost control of his semi, and collided into a 1998 Toyota passenger car, according to a press release from KSP. The car was also traveling northbound and was driven by Dale Shoopman, 58, of Williamsburg.
As a result of the collision, Shoopman suffered life threatening injuries and died on scene. Shoopman was pronounced deceased by the Laurel County Coroner’s office.
Meica was not injured in the collision.
Drugs nor alcohol are suspected in this accident.
KSP Post 11 Trooper Larkey is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, the Corbin Police Department, Laurel County EMS, London ECO Tech, West Knox Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.
