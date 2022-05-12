WILLIAMSBURG—The parking situation on Main Street was a hot-button topic for Monday’s Williamsburg City Council meeting.
“We got a parking situation. It could have been a lot of the college (students) that are renting the apartments. Now, I think it could be some employees at some places,” said Mayor Roddy Harrison, referencing the line of cars parked all through Main Street.
There are no current time limits for parking, and it has made it difficult for customers to get in and out. Parking has even become difficult in front of the Whitley County Board of Education building, and elderly citizens sometimes need those spots.
“It’s keeping the businesses from having their people come in. I’m gonna address it tomorrow, and if that doesn’t work, we might have to do something else,” Harrison continued.
One citizen suggested one-hour parking downtown in order to prevent college students from parking there all day since the University of the Cumberlands is just up the road. She also suggested a few more handicap parking areas, to which the mayor replied, “That’s an easy fix.”
City council members Patty Faulkner and Mary Ann Stanfill were not in attendance but the other council members in attendance agreed on the resolution adopting and approving the execution of the Municipal Aid Co-op Program Contract between the city and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2023, to improve road conditions in the county.
The city has also been petitioned to close through traffic in an alley between Fourth and Fifth street. Some people are taking unwanted shortcuts and it has been causing further safety issues. There was some debate on whether the city actually owned the alley or not, and they would have to do some more research to see if it actually does belong to the city. Therefore the item was tabled.
