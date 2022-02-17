W'burg council considering occupational tax break for Firestone's new full-time jobs

WILLIAMSBURG - The Williamsburg City Council is considering an ordinance that could provide Firestone Industrial Products with an occupational tax break incentivizing the company to complete its $50 million expansion project and bring in 250 new full-time jobs to the area with it.
City council members didn’t take any formal action on the ordinance after its first reading during Tuesday’s special-called meeting. If approved by council members after its second reading, the ordinance would see the city provide Firestone with a wage assessment equivalent to 75 percent of the city’s occupational license fee on the 250 new full-time jobs created by the expansion project.
Mayor Roddy Harrison told the council that the Whitley County Fiscal Court is expected to meet soon and consider offering Firestone a similar incentive for its 25 percent share of the occupational tax on the new positions created. City officials say the ordinance does not apply to any new part-time, seasonal, or contract positions created by the new expansion, just the 250 new full-time jobs. Harrison said the ordinance does not apply to the jobs already established at Firestone and that the city would continue to collect those taxes as is.
Harrison said that should Firestone fall under 250 jobs after hitting the threshold, the incentive would only apply to the new number of full-time being held.
“Like if they drop to 175 [jobs], then they only get the rebate back for the 175, because that’s all they’re paying on,” Harrison explained.
The ordinance also stipulates that Firestone would only receive the incentive for a period of five years after hitting the 250 job goal, or until it recouped $346,875, whichever comes first.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Lauren Connell raised concern on how long it could take Firestone to reach the 250 new job threshold. City Attorney Kim Frost said when drafting the ordinance, she tied it into an incentive package Firestone is already agreed to receive through the state. In that agreement, Frost said Firestone would receive four annual disbursements from the state and that its first date of compliance for the state’s incentive was scheduled for December 2025, effectively giving the company three years to hit the 250 job goal.
“We tried to tie ours to the state’s terms because they’re requiring a lot more verification than we are able to do. They can check other agencies to make sure that they’ve reached the number of jobs,” Frost explained.
“They’re not going to release their money unless they’re satisfied,” Frost later added on the state. “And that way we know if the state’s releasing money, then they’ve provided enough documentation, which we’re requiring them to do that with us, too.”
If approved, the incentive would be the only one offered to Firestone by the City of Williamsburg. The city did agree to act as a vehicle for money to pass through to Firestone as part of another incentive package through the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority back in September, however, no city funds are involved with that agreement.
The council is expected to vote on the ordinance during its meeting in March.
