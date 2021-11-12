W'burg City Council approves changes to golf cart ordinance, allows all-day Sunday alcohol sales

WILLIAMSBURG - Members of the Williamsburg City Council met twice over the course of the past week, to hear the first reading and approve the second reading of three separate ordinances.
The first ordinance sees the city’s golf cart ordinance amended to comply with the recently modified state and federal laws. The ordinance requires that in order for golf carts to be legally driven on city streets, they must be equipped with head and tail lamps, stop lamps, front and rear turn signals, one red reflex reflector on each side of and the rear of the cart, an exterior mirror mounted on the driver’s side of the cart and either a exterior mirror mounted on the passenger’s side of the vehicle or an interior mirror. Golf carts must also include a parking brake and seatbelt assembly.
During Monday’s meeting in which the first reading for the ordinance was heard, officials raised concern over the ordinance’s seat belt stipulation. Mayor Roddy Harrison, who owns and drives a golf cart around Williamsburg, said he had recently looked at newer modeled carts and that seat belts weren’t included. As a result, he said city officials would research the issue before the council convened for the second reading of the ordinance Wednesday. Harrison did so and told the Times-Tribune that an exception had been found that if the golf cart travels less than 20 miles an hour, it is not required to have seat belts installed.
Harrison said that his golf cart, which has had some aftermarket modifications done to it, maxes out speed at about 18 miles an hour. He said most stock golf carts sold typically max out at around 15 miles an hour.
Another change the ordinance sees is the elimination of a time constraint on when golf carts can be driven on city streets. Before the amended ordinance, golf carts were technically only supposed to be driven from sunrise to sunset. Harrison admitted that he drove his golf cart at night and that was what the city wanted — to be a golf cart friendly town.
Golf cart owners who wish to drive their carts on city streets will need to have their vehicles inspected by the county sheriff’s department beforehand. Harrison said the inspection would cost $5 and that if the sheriff’s department couldn’t get to it, the city’s police department could also perform the inspection. Following the inspection, cart owners then need to visit city hall to have their carts registered for a price of $10. Harrison said the registration had to be renewed yearly, but that the inspection does not.
The council also approved an ordinance that would establishing a property assessment and reassessment moratorium program for construction or renovation projects within certain city zones. Those interested in building a new building or renovating an existing one in one of the city’s commercial and/or industrial zones and historic districts could be eligible for a program that locks in their ad valorem tax rate at a pre-construction or pre-renovation value.
The ordinance stipulates that applicants must file their application for the program 30 days prior to the restoration, repair, rehabilitation, stabilization, or construction project being started. The applicant must also provide proof the property is located in a historical district or commercial business zone and/or industrial zone within the city limits. After that, the property in question will be assessed or reassessed by city officials at a value prior to any renovations or construction being done. If approved for the program and after obtaining a certificate of occupancy, the applicant would then pay their taxes at a rate based on the pre-construction valuation for a period of up to five years. After the five year period or until the applicant’s investment has been recouped, whichever comes first, the applicant will then begin paying a new rate based upon the renovations or construction completed.
“So they’re being taxed,” clarified City Attorney Kim Frost after reading the first reading of the ordinance. “They’re not being taxed on their improvements for five years,” she added.
To keep property owners and lessees from taking advantage of the program and a lower tax rate for years on end, the ordinance stipulates that the project must be completed within one year of submitting the application for the program unless granted an extension. For property located in commercial and/or industrial zone(s) of Williamsburg, the applicant shall have two years to complete the project unless granted an extension. In no case shall the application be extended beyond one additional year.
The third ordinance approved this week by council amends the city’s alcohol ordinance and removes language prohibiting the sale of alcohol before 1 p.m. on Sundays within the city limits. Prior to amending the ordinance, the city’s ordinance had only permitted alcohol be sold by Williamsburg’s restaurants and pre-packaged stores between 1 p.m. and midnight on Sundays.
In other city business:
-The council approved the purchase of endpoints to be placed on the city’s water meters, allowing officials to read the meters via 5G. Harrison said around 200 of the city’s meters were currently being read via 5G, but that the other approximately 1,460 or so meters were still being read via 3G. Harrison said he could see the upgrade coming down the pike, but that city officials thought they still had a couple of years before having to make the switch, which was expedited after T-Mobile acquired Sprint, which had been the company the city had partnered with in the past. After a couple of meetings with T-Mobile officials, Harrison said it was agreed that the city would cover half of the costs for upgrading the endpoints of the water meters. Harrison was also able to procure cheaper labor costs in having the endpoints installed. The city’s contribution is expected to be around $140,000 for the upgrades.
-Harrison confirmed that he had heard the company Senture would be shutting its Williamsburg-based location sometime in March 2022, he believed. He speculated that COVID forcing people to work from home may have had a role in the company’s decision to close its physical location. Harrison said he had been told employees with the company would be given the choice to continue working from home or at the company’s location in London once the Williamsburg branch was closed. Harrison said he had heard that a potential new suitor for Senture’s old location had been checking out the building, but that he didn’t know who it was and couldn’t provide any additional information beyond that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.