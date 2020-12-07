WILLIAMSBURG - The city of Williamsburg and other local organizations are hosting several holiday-themed activities for residents to take part in as they get in the Christmas spirit this year.
The city will be hosting its annual residential decorating contest, where Williamsburg residents can call City Hall and submit their Christmas decorations for judging. This year's competition will see houses judged in one of three categories: traditional, modern traditional, and bling-bling.
"The best way I can describe bling-bling is the Griswold's Christmas in a Christmas Vacation," explained Mayor Roddy Harrison.
The traditional category is for those houses with simple Christmas decorations mostly consisting of greenery, bows, or a simple nativity scene. Modern traditional can incorporate those same elements, but Harrison explained they typically have more lights and lighted decorations.
The first place finisher in each category will receive a sign to post in their front yard, and bragging rights, says Harrison.
The city will also host a business decorating competition this year. The "Light up Williamsburg" event that was originally announced by Mayor Roddy Harrison during a city council meeting last month, Invites local businesses to decorate their storefronts.
Harrison said that the focus of the competition were those businesses downtown, but said all Williamsburg businesses are invited to join the competition.
Businesses not wanting to decorate, can have their storefronts adopted by other local organizations who will decorate the storefront for them.
Harrison said that in order to entice businesses to participate, the city has offered a monetary prize for those who finish in the top three of the competition. If an adopted storefront places in the top three, the organization or club who decorated the storefront will receive the prize. The business or organization with the best decorated storefront will receive a prize of $500, while second place receives $300, and third place receives $200.
"We're really just trying to light up Williamsburg, and promote getting out and enjoying the lights," commented Harrison, who also noted that he had purchased seven-and-half-foot tall Christmas trees that are installed in downtown Williamsburg that perform a light show and play music.
Judging for both the residential and business decoration competitions are slated to take place the week of Dec. 6-12.
The Whitley County Fine Arts Center is also getting in on the holiday fun by offering Whitley County residents an opportunity to take part in a gingerbread house competition.
Mawnie Belcher, a Fine Arts Program Assistant with the Fine Arts Center, said the competition was inspired by a project she used to do with her students while teaching art at Cornerstone Christian School and Grace Academy.
Belcher said that for the past couple of years the Art Center would host a Christmas event where those who attended could participate in games, enjoy Christmas music and food sampling, and children could participate in a cookie decoration contest. Because of the pandemic however, the Art Center has decided to host the gingerbread house competition instead.
"I thought since we can't do a Christmas event, let's do a gingerbread house contest, because it seems like everybody likes to be competitive a little bit," explained Belcher.
The contest will split contestants into four age categories: 1-5 years old, 6-10 years old, 11-17 years old, and 18 and older. First, second, and third place finishers in each category will be given a ribbon, with the first place finisher in each category receiving an art prize. Belcher said each art prize will depend on each specific age group.
"Anytime we give a prize away for something, we always kind of make sure it involves creativity," she explained.
Projects need to be dropped off at the Fine Arts Center in downtown Williamsburg on Monday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Winners will be determined by a voting system. Staff from the Arts Center will vote on their favorite, and then each project will be on display in front of the Arts Center starting Wednesday, Dec. 9 for the public to vote on, as well.
Belcher said she would also post a link on the Fine Art Center's Facebook page, along with pictures of each structure, so that folks could vote online too.
The Fine Arts Center is also hosting a photo contest as part of the gingerbread house competition. They are inviting contestants to take a picture of their finished project and email them to Belcher at mawnie.belcher@uky.edu. Contestants should also take an "action shot" of the project being completed that includes why the contestant enjoyed making their project. The most creative photo and statement will receive an art prize, as well.
A full list of rules, and helpful instructions on how to construct a gingerbread house can be found on the Fine Arts Center's Facebook page. However, the most important rule according to the Arts Center, is to have fun and get messy.
All of the fun and activities in Williamsburg will kickoff as it traditionally does with the third annual Christmas at the Cumberlands concert hosted by the University of the Cumberlands' music department. This year's concert will be held virtually, and will be streamed on the University of the Cumberlands music department's Facebook page at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 6.
"When I had to make the decision about no parade, I knew that was so disappointing for everybody. It was disappointing for me," said Mayor Harrison. "So we kept meeting as a committee trying to come with something that might bring a little a Christmas spirit in such a bummer of a year, and bring us a little bit of joy," he continued. "That's what our hope is, is that people get out, enjoys it, that it brings them a little bit of holiday cheer, and uplifts their spirit."
