WILLIAMSBURG—The biggest talk of Tuesday’s special-called Williamsburg Board of Education meeting was about masks and whether or not they should be required in the school, but after Tuesday evening’s mask mandate ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear, students and staff will be required to wear masks in the school despite no decision being made by the board.
Sarah McQueen with Dayspring Health addressed the board during their special-called meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
“Our primary goal has been to take care and ensure the safety of the students and staff and with our arrangement, we have been able to do that,” McQueen said. “You all have done an amazing job protecting the students and staff and supporting the community. It’s just been a blessing to see you all work. But what we can do for your students and staff is why I’m here.”
McQueen discussed rapid COVID tests, Telehealth visits for students and staff, vaccines and the school’s clinic, as well as a wellness screening for those who may have been exposed to the virus.
McQueen also asked that the board consider requiring masks for the 2021-22 school year.
“Masks have become controversial and political and I see why but that doesn’t make it OK or change the science,” she said. “The science is very clear that masks work to reduce the spread and they work to reduce how much bio-particle you are exposed to and therefore how severe your case is. The studies out there show about an 80 percent reduction in spread of the virus when masks are used, especially universal masking. I think the one thing to note is science changes. Before the vaccinated could finally take their masks off, now we are putting them back on again because the variant is not respecting the vaccine like it did before.”
“Right now, as a representative of Dayspring and also with the backing of the CDC, the AMA and many other organizations around the country, I would humbly ask that you consider universal masking for all students regardless of vaccination status, and staff,” McQueen added.
McQueen also asked that the board consider offering incentives to those staff members who do get vaccinated in hopes to increase the number of vaccinated staff in the school.
A parent also addressed the board, also asking that board members consider requiring that masks be worn in the school.
An anonymous survey was sent out to all the staff of Williamsburg Independent School asking if masks should be required. Only 58 staff responded, which the board noted was roughly 40 percent of school staff, where 21 responded masks should be a personal choice, 20 said no to requiring masks and 17 said yes to requiring masks to be worn in the school.
The board entered an executive session to discussion the school’s return to school policy, as well as the selection of a new board member. No formal action was taken.
Despite no decision being made, Beshear’s mask mandate will require masks to be worn for anyone inside a Kentucky school, regardless of vaccination status for COVID-19.
In other Board of Education business:
-On Tuesday, Melton also recognized the school’s newest School Resource Officer.
“One of the things that is our first commitment is safety,” Melton said. “We have a great relationship with the Williamsburg Police Department and Colonel Jeffries has been here for a little over a year now. What we are able to do now, we have been able to add a second SRO and the city police have given us Brandon Prewitt as our second SRO.”
Melton said a second SRO was needed because of the size of the school and believes the addition of Prewitt will be a huge benefit for the safety of the school.
-The board approved the student/parent handbook for the 2021-22 school year, as well as the virtual handbook for the 2021-22 school year.
-The board approved the creation two full-time substitute teacher positions for the school year, as well as the creation of a four-hour food service worker position for the 2021-22 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.