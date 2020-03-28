WILLIAMSBURG — After seeing the idea on social media, teachers and staff members with one local school district organized a social distancing event Thursday evening to let their students know they are missed and thought of often.
More than 30 vehicles filled with signs of hope and love decorated the neighborhoods of Williamsburg Thursday evening for what Williamsburg Independent Instructional Aide Robin Root named a wave parade.
Several teachers at the school saw other schools across the country doing this and thought it would be something they too could implement.
Root, an organizer by nature, offered to plan the event if people promised to show up and help. Some teachers handed out candy to students, others wrote messages on their vehicles, some with homemade signs, and Baby Yoda even made an appearance through a car’s sunroof.
Root participated in the food bus last week and said students were actually excited to see the teachers.
“You don’t think about that when you’re at school with them everyday,” said Root. “A big part of their life is missing right now. Maybe just seeing their teachers, they can know everything is OK.”
The main idea behind the parade was to lift spirits, both for the children and for the teachers.
“The teachers too,” added Root. “We really didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to them. It was just very abrupt. We thought it was just three weeks and now it’s five weeks.”
Theresa Woods, a Williamsburg teacher, echoed that thought.
“We miss being in the school with these amazing children we get to usually be around,” said Woods. “I looked forward to it all week.”
