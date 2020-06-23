WILLIAMSBURG — While COVID-19 put a major dent in summer plans, one local attraction is preparing to open, hoping to both regain lost tourism and serve local families.
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison told the Times-Tribune on Thursday that Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground is set to open on July 1. The waterpark will open with 50 percent occupancy.
Kentucky Splash is Williamsburg’s main source of tourism and Harrison is thrilled to see it have the opportunity to open for business.
“A full summer is a $3 million impact to our economy,” Harrison said. “We have 100,000 or more guests every year. Some stay in the hotels, they all eat in our restaurants, they get gas, etc. It’s become a face of Williamsburg.”
The campground has helped grow that tourism. Many will come and camp for several days, spreading some of those at the waterpark and others at Cumberland Falls or Big South Fork.
“I was really disappointed thinking we weren’t going to be able to open,” Harrison said. “But we’re going to have a few weeks.”
Harrison said staying closed this spring also hurt the $6-7 million expansion planned for the facility.
Mayor Harrison said there will be several ways in which patrons can stay safe using a COVID-19 plan that officials have come up with.
For starters they are currently contracting with a disinfecting company who will come in and routinely disinfect around the park.
Additionally Harrison said tables and chairs will be spread out across the park and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout. Park guests are asked to stay six feet apart unless they are family.
“We will have workers who will go around all day long and wipe down areas, spraying things off,” added Harrison. “Masks will be available for guests who want to wear them.”
All inside park employees will wear masks until Harrison is notified otherwise. Plexiglass will be installed at point of sale stations to separate guests from employees.
“It will look a whole lot different,” said Harrison.
The concession area will be open. Harrison is still in discussion with park administration on the details of what that will look like. He plans to meet with them this week.
