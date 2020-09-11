Water line break disrupts business in Williamsburg

A main water line break disrupted business in downtown Williamsburg Wednesday. Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said the break in the line was approximately eight inches in size. The break was located near the Whitley County Public Library and the senior citizen building, and ran under an out building making it difficult for workers to get to and repair. Water was disrupted on Tenth Street, Florence Avenue, Main Street and many other areas in town. The courthouse, judicial center and several other businesses closed Wednesday. Fire hydrants nearby were opened to relieve pressure on the water lines. Harrison said workers were moving fast to try and resolve the issue. | Photo by Angela Turner

