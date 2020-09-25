The Cumberland Falls Highway Water District recently had a limited-scope examination conducted on it by the Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts (APA), after the APA received concerns regarding the occurrence of bonuses and nepotism within the water district.
"Our office maintains what we call a KYAlert Line, 800-KYAlert," explained Michael Goins, Communication Director for the APA. "Often times we will have, whether it's individuals or people who may be employed in certain places within government, will contact us and provide information," he continued. "I don't know if it came through that line, but often that's where we get a lot of tips that prompt us to look at situations."
The examination's first finding found that the water district awarded employee bonuses that were unrelated to their job performance.
According to the examination, in Dec. 2018 the district's Board of Commissioners awarded seven employees, who had been employed throughout the entire year, a bonus of $3,284 and did so without any documentation or proof of merit or performance evaluations.
The bonuses were approved during a board meeting on Oct. 15, 2018, in which no evidence of the employees' merit or performance were documented.
As the examination points out, this was a violation of district's own policy and the Kentucky Constitution.
"However, nothing that we examined obviously rose to the level of what we would think of being any criminal wrong doing," Goins clarified.
The examination offers an excerpt of the water district's policy quoting, "if employees are entitled to a monetary bonus, no bonus will be given based on the relationship with any member of the Board of Commissioner's. A bonus will be based on merit and job performance only."
In its recommendation on how to correct the problem, the APA says the district should provide additional structure and greater controls over the award process, and that some controls to consider are, identifying the type of work or work effort required for an employee to receive an award, establishing the frequency upon which an employee may receive an award, and establishing an award scale or limit on the amount of award that may be received.
The APA's examination also found that the water district transfers funds from its operations and maintenance fund account to a different account, referred to as its petty cash fund account, in which the district does not have a written policy related to the use of the account.
The examination states that the district's account is not a typical petty cash account in the sense that it is not cash on hand maintained in the office to reimburse for smaller expenses, but also stated that expenditures from that account appear to be operational in nature, except for $380 which was used on bereavement gifts for family members of the commissioners and district employees.
The examination points out that although purchases are to be pre-approved by the district manager, only one signature is required to execute a check from the petty cash account. Checks from the district's nine other accounts each require two signatures.
Of those 10 accounts, the examination states that the district only regularly presented check registers to the board during meetings. Those two accounts were the operating and maintenance fund and the meter deposit fund.
The APA goes on to say that a check was written from the operations and maintenance account nearly every month to replenish the amount of petty cash uses. Those checks ranged from $1,565 to $2,892, and the total of those payments to replenish the petty cash fund between Jan. 2018 and Dec. 2019 was $41,491.
"The monthly cash report section of the financials provided at the Board meetings did not clearly reflect this income, as well as any expenditures from the account, within the single line for the Petty Cash Fund account," reads the examination. "Thirteen of 18 monthly cash reports provided to the Board during the examination period showed no change in the starting and ending balances for the month despite evidence of account activity within the same meeting packet."
The APA recommends that the district develop a formal written policy as to the use of its petty cash fund, and that the usage of petty cash funds, as well as all other accounts held by the district, be fully reflected in the reports provided to the board to provide increased transparency.
One last observation made by the examination is that six of the eight employees at the water district have a familial relationship with at least one other employee or a former commissioner at the district. While the examination points out that this does not violate that district's Code of Conduct, it does state that perceived notion of nepotism can have an adverse effect on the workforce, regardless of who the hiring authority is.
"We suggest the board consider its policy to determine whether a more restrictive policy for hiring and supervising of employees with familial relationships is needed," states the examination. "It is further suggested that appointments to the board have no relationship with district employees."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.