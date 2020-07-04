WHITLEY COUNTY -- Like most all things 2020, the Whitley County High School FFA had to attend its annual state convention held this week virtually rather than in person and several Whitley County students were recognized.
Brian Prewitt, one of the FFA advisors, said the group typically would attend the Kentucky FFA State Convention at Rupp Arena in Lexington in front of over 3,500 people over the course of three days. However this year in light of the pandemic, the convention moved to a virtual platform to recognize students.
The Whitley County FFA Alumni and Supporters Group booked the Tri-County Cineplex to host a watch party to make it as special possible for the students.
"This is always a highlight experience for FFA members each and every year," said Prewitt.
Students would usually get to walk the floor of Rupp Arena and hear their name called with shining lights and in front of thousands of people applauding for them, said Prewitt.
"I really want to applaud the Kentucky FFA Association, during this pandemic every contest and event has happened--although different, the students are still getting the opportunities and learning experiences," said Prewitt. "The FFA's goal at a local and state level is to continue to give students the same level of opportunities and experiences even during the pandemic."
During the convention WCHS FFA President Gracie Brashear was recognized for winning at state for her Nursery Operations Proficiency. For a proficiency competition a student has to fill out an application of approximately 20 pages which has written descriptions, a summary of earnings and expenses, and pictures with captions of their Supervised Agriculture Experience Project, according to Prewitt. All agriculture students are encouraged to have a Supervised Agriculture Experience Project (SAE), this involves students working on some type of ag-related project outside of school based instruction. The students can either own the project or work for a business or someone.
"In Gracie's case she works for a local greenhouse operation that grows nursery plants to sell to the community," added Prewitt. "Gracie has learned many various skills through her experiences, from customer relations, to planting, seed germination, watering, and many more. Gracie will now advance to the National Competition in October."
Prewitt said Brashear is the first Whitley County High school FFA student to reach the national level for a proficiency since 2017.
Whitley County FFA had several other students to compete in the state with their proficiency projects including Nicholas Trey Potter in Small Animal Production, Caleb Rose in Ag Processing, Fisher Barton in Landscape Management, Bryce Bays in Ag Mechanics, Tanisha Bennett in Sheep Production, and Chase Lawson in Wildlife Management.
Chase Lawson placed third in the state competition. His project involved him training and selling hunting dogs as well as competing in competition hunts.
The Whitley County FFA Chapter was also recognized with a Gold Chapter Rating at State for activities and achievements throughout the year. This is determined by a series of criteria, judging whether a chapter is rated as gold, silver, or bronze based on their achievements.
WCHS FFA had seven students make it to the state level for speech contests, which were completed using a virtual platform due to the pandemic. The students qualified by placing in the top two during the regional competition in the spring. Competitors in impromptu speaking were Leslie Monhollen in Crop, Gracie Brashear in Greenhouse, Chelsey Logan in Floral, Emily Bennett in Equine, Tanisha Bennett in Sheep and Goat, and Ryan Rose in Nursery. For an impromptu speech students choose an area, then they don't receive their exact project until shortly before they speak. Next they deliver a 3-6 minute speech in front of a panel of judges.
Brian Kirby competed in Extemporaneous speaking where he was given a specific agriculture topic with a short time to prepare then give a speech of 3-6 minutes with questions to follow.
Gracie Brashear placed third in the state in her Greenhouse Impromptu Speaking contest. Brashear became just the third student in Whitley County history to place in a state speech contest. For an impromptu speaking contest in which there were 24 students in the state that advanced onto the state contest, a student chooses a main topic, like Brashear's was greenhouse, then they are given a subtopic and a short amount of time to prepare for that speech and then deliver a 3-6 minute speech in front of a panel of judges.
Brashear started working in the greenhouse when she was around 13 years old, before she even knew what FFA was.
"I loved everything about it and learned so much about agriculture and just about how to be a good employee," she said. "When I learned that I could do what I loved in school my mind was blown. I had no idea that I was able to do that and so much more at a place that I honestly didn't enjoy that much. FFA changed that about high school. I began looking forward to the hour or two I got to spend in the greenhouse or in the shop, and it allowed me to learn more about greenhouses and agriculture, which helped me even more at work."
Brashear said she wouldn't trade the experience for anything.
"It was my first job and one of my favorites I've ever had," she added. "It allowed me to get some experience as a working teenager and gave me a whole new love of something that had never been in my sights before."
Three WCHS FFA students were also awarded the State FFA Degree which is the highest degree the State Gives out. To receive the degree students must meet requirements in the following areas, scholastic achievement, community service, FFA involvement, and with their SAE project.
"We would like to thank the Tri-County Cineplex for helping make this experience happen as well as the Whitley County FFA Alumni and Supporters group for hosting this event for these FFA members," said Prewitt.
Brian Prewitt and Glen Croley are the Whitley County High School FFA advisors.
