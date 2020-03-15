Beginning Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores will adjust their operating hours to help ensure associates are able to stock the products customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Unless they already have more reduced hours, stores will be open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice.
Walmart changes hours
Obituaries
Francis Cordelia "Cordy" Stephens, age 71, of Browns Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 21, 1948 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Oscar and Ella (Brummett) Bryant. She was also preceded in death by her son,…
