Employees of the Whitley County Health Department joined members of the community on Saturday to stand up against child abuse with their Child Abuse Awareness Walk in downtown Williamsburg. Following the walk, children got to enjoy an Easter egg hunt in Bill Woods Park and ice cream. | Photos Contributed
Walk participants bring awareness to child abuse
