CORBIN - On Friday morning, W.D. Bryant located at 1401 S. Main St. in Corbin held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Outdoor Solutions Garden Center. The Garden Center will feature everything from flowers and gardening products, to grills and outdoor cooking appliances. Products will change with the seasons throughout the year, providing a fresh stock of inventory for shoppers. WB Bryant’s is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Be sure to check Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Tribune for the full story. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

