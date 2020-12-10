CORBIN — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone’s lives in some way but one group that has really taken a hit since the pandemic began are long-term care facilities — that’s why Nancy Ooten Pack and a group of volunteers are hoping to help spread a little Christmas cheer to those in the community’s four local nursing homes.
“The residents, I’m sure they are not going to be able to have a Christmas like they normally have,” Pack said. “Our church, for example, will usually give food baskets and sing carols but we aren’t going to be able to do that this year because we’re not even having church.
“We just want them to know that, as a community, we realize that they were the people that built this community and that they have not been forgotten.”
After seeing a post circulating on Facebook asking that community members mail some Christmas cards to the residents at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pack got the idea to gather a group of people to sing Christmas carols to the residents of the local long-term care facilities.
“Hillcrest nursing home was asking for people to mail a couple Christmas cards to a person at the nursing home so that they could give them to the residents because they wanted to make their Christmas extra special and let them know that they weren’t forgotten,” Pack said. “I thought what better way to really enhance it than to see if we could get a group of people together to go sing.”
“I shared the post on my personal page on Facebook and said ‘I would love to be able to get some people together to go sing some carols’ and it just took off from there,” she added.
Pack’s friend, Nancy Storms, also created a Facebook page called “Let’s Sing” to help spread the word and have since had several community members commit to the event but the pair is still looking for more volunteers.
“Right now I think we’ve got about 20 or 25 people but we really need the community to come out and help us,” she said. “Any church groups, work groups, people who work together and would like to get out and do something together for the holidays — it’ll just be a couple hours of their time. We’ve done things like this before during the holiday season for people that weren’t expecting to get help and it will really, really bless your holiday. It’ll be the best Christmas they have ever had knowing they have done something for somebody who can’t do anything for them in return.”
The caroling event will take place on Friday, December 18, where volunteers will meet at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center on American Greeting Card Road at 6 p.m. From there, the volunteer carolers will travel to Christian Health Center of Corbin where they plan to arrive at approximately 6:45 p.m., then to The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center around 7:30 p.m. and will make their last stop at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center around 8 p.m.
Pack said the volunteers will walk around the outside of the facilities and sing three or four Christmas carols while holding lighted candles with drip protectors.
“They have asked us to actually go around the building on the grounds because all of the residents in these nursing homes have been confined to their rooms and are not even allowed to socialize in their normal gathering areas,” Pack said. “That’s why we decided we needed a large group and wanted to get the community involved in it because we’ll need so many people.”
Pack said that social distancing guidelines will be followed to keep all the volunteers safe, as well.
“We will travel from place to place in our vehicles, we will social distance as we stand outside and if people feel more comfortable wearing a mask while outside, they can do that,” she said. “We won’t be allowed in the facility, so I don’t think it will be an issue as far as the virus.”
Though Pack is encouraging volunteers to participate in the caroling event at all four facilities, she said that people may pick a facility close to them or within the time slot they are available and hopes that everyone who can attend the event will do so.
“If it’s just me and two or three other people, we’re still going to do it, rain or shine,” Pack said.
